Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs in great demand selling up to £93 per head

Good numbers of lambs and cast ewes are now coming forward to Monday’s sales and were rewarded with a firmer trade with all types up over 5p per kg on last week.

Lightweights selling from 345p to 372p for a pen of Texels 23kg at £85.50.

Heavy lambs in great demand selling up to £93 per head.

Prices: Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 23kg at £85.50 = 372p. Larne producer 32 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Randalstown producer 9 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Portglenone producer 30 lambs 22kg at 79.50. = 362p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at 80 = 356p. Kilwaughter producer 21 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Ballinderry producer 5 lambs 22kg at £78 = 355p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 355p. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 24kg at £85 = 354p. Doagh producer 3 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Ballynure producer 7 lambs 22kg at £77.50 = 352p. Ballynure producer 19 lambs 24kg at £84.50 = 352p. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £79 = 351p. Magherafelt producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £79 = 351p. Glenarm producer 43 lambs 23.5kg at £82.50 = 351p. Ballycarry producer 19 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Carrickfergus producer 24 lambs 23kg at £80.50 = 350p. Ballywalter producer 22 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Ballinderry producer 11 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Ballyutoag producer 15 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Carnlough producer 12 lambs 19.5kg at £68 = 349p. Larne producer Moyra producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £78.50 = 349p. Armagh producer 31 lambs 22.5kg at £78.50 = 349p. Dundrod producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £75 = 349p. Ballymena producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £82 = 349p. Randalstown producer 26 lambs 21.5 at £75 = 348p. Randalstown producer 16 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Randalstown producer 14 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £78 = 347p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £74.50 = 346p. Ballymena producer 17 lambs 23.5kg at £81 = 345p. Ballinderry producer 15 lambs 24.5kg at £84.50 = 345p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Killyglen producer 31 lambs 24kg at £83 = 346p. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Dundrod producer 11 lambs 29kg at £93. Cookstown producer 12 lambs 26kg at £92. Dromore producer 28 lambs 26kg at £92. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 27kg at £90.50. Dromara producer 7 lambs 25kg at £90. Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 26kg at £89. Ballymena producer 7 lambs 26kg at £88. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 25kg at £87. Ballyutoag producer 11 lambs 26kg at £87. Antrim producer 10 lambs 26kg at £86. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 25kg at £86. Larne producer 11 lambs 25kg at £85.50. Ballyclare. producer 2 lambs 25kg at £85.50. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 25kg at £85. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 26kg at 87. Loughgall producer 34 lambs 25kg at 86.

CAST EWES: Magherafelt producer 2 Texels at £90. Greyabbey producer 7 Texels at £90. Ballymena producer 2 Suffolks at £88. Cookstown producer 6 Suffolks at 88. Ballymena producer 12 Suffolks at £88. Antrim producer 9 Charolais at £87. Dunloy producer 6 Suffolks at £86. Carnlough producer 11 Blue Leicester at £85. Ballyclare producer 10 mules at £81. Hillsborough producer 12 Suffolks at £87.50. Moira producer single Rogue at £80. Rasharkin producer 7 Blackface at £55. Larne producer 12 Blackface at £52, Antrim producer 18 Blackface at £53.