Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £81 to £86.50 per head

An entry of top quality lambs met a firm trade at Monday's sales.

Lightweights selling from 340 to 361p for a pen of Charollais 22kg at £79.50.

Heavies selling from £81 to £86.50 per head.

Prices: Dundrod producer 40 lambs 22kg at £79.50 = 361p. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 22kg at £79 = 360p Cookstown producer 4 lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 359p. Randalstown producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 21kg at £74.50 = 355p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 23kg at £81.50 = 354p. Tobermore producer 7 lambs 23kg at £81 = 352p. Templepatrick producer 9 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £79 = 351p. Carrickfergus producer 27 lambs 22.5kg at £79 = 351p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 20kg at £70 = 350p. Antrim producer 20 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Dundrod producer 30 lambs 24kg at £83 = 346p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p. Ballinderry producer 39 lambs 23.5kg at £81 = 345p. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 21kg at £72.50 = 345p. Antrim producer 19 lambs 24kg at £82.50 = 344p. Mallusk producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £80.50 = 343p. Glenarm producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Glenarm producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £73.50 = 342p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 20.5kg at £70 = 342p. Carrickfergus producer 38 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Larne producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 24kg at £83 = 340p. Straid producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Nutts Corner producer 12 lambs 26.5kg at £86.50. Newtownards producer 30 lambs 27kg at £86. Magherafelt producer 29 lambs 26kg at £85. Ballymena producer 36 lambs 26kg at £85. Rathkenny producer 39 lambs 26kg at £85. Dundrod producer 43 lambs 26kg at £84.50. Cookstown producer 15 lambs 26kg at £84. Ballynahinch producer 29 lambs 26kg at £84. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25kg at £83.50. Crumlin producer 47 lambs 25kg at £83.50. Nutts Corner producer 37 lambs 25.5kg at £84. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £83. Antrim producer 11 lambs 24.5kg at £82.50. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 25kg at £82.50. Crumlin producer 57 lambs 24kg at £81.

CAST EWES: Millisle producer 9 Charollais at £82. Ballinderry producer 9 Suffolks at £77. Richhill producer 19 Suffolks at £75. Lurgan producer 6 Charollais at £75. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks at £68. Ballygally producer 13 mules at £67. Glenarm producer 5 mules at £67. Cookstown producer single Suffolk at £64. Carrickfergus producer 10 mules at £64. Antrim producer 4 mules at £62. Randalstown producer 2 mules at £60. Ballyearl producer 4 mules at £60. Antrim producer 4 mules at £60.