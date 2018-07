Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £90 to £98 per head

Another tremendous entry of over 1,300 top quality lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales with a ring full of buyers all keen for sheep, resulting in a firmer trade.

Lightweight lambs selling from 365p to 392p for a pen of Texels 24kg at £94.

Heavy lambs sold from £90 to £98 per head.

Lamb prices: Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 24kg at £94 = 392p. Banbridge producer 14 lambs 25.5kg at £98 = 384p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 22kg at £83.50 = 380p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £85.50 = 380p. Aldergrove producer 11 lambs 22kg at £83.50 = 380p. Doagh producer 6 lambs 25kg at £94.50 = 378p. Glenarm producer 7 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 21.5kg at £78 = 372p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 23.5kg at £87.50 = 372p. Antrim producer 31 lambs 23kg at £85.50 = 372p. Antrim producer 24 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Ballymena producer 38 lambs 22.5kg at £83.50 = 371p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 23kg at £85 = 370p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Ballymena producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 24kg at £84.50 =369p. Glenarm producer 49 lambs 22.5kg at £83 – 369p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 25kg at £92 = 368p. Larne producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £82.50 = 367p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £79 = 367p. Cookstown producer 44 lambs 24kg at £88 = 367p. Armoy producer 19 lambs 24.5kg at £90 = 367p. Antrim producer 18 lambs 24kg at £88 = 367p. Dundrod producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £86 = 366p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 22kg at £89.50 = 366p. Larne producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £78.50 = 365p. Mallusk producer 12 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Banbridge producer 14 lambs 25.5kg at £98. Ballywalter producer 20 lambs 26kg at £96. Doagh producer 6 lambs 25kg at £94.50. Armagh producer 20 lambs 25kg at £94. Ballyearl producer 11 lambs 27kg at £94. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 36kg at £94. Mallusk producer 21 lambs 26kg at £95. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 25kg at £93.50. Larne producer 10 lambs 28kg at £93.50. Nutts Corner producer 12 lambs kg at £93. Carrickfergus producer 7 lambs 26kg at £93. Banbridge producer 3 lambs 25kg at £92. Newtownards producer 26 lambs 25kg at £92. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 24kg at £91. Larne producer 11 lambs 26kg at £91.

Cast ewes met a slower trade in line with national trends.

TEXELS: Kells producer 2 at £100. Larne producer single at £100. Glenarm producer 4 at £100. Crumlin producer 10 at £90. Kells producer 8 at £90. Kells producer 4 at £88. Templepatrick producer 4 at £85. Ballymena producer 10 at £84.

CHAROLLAIS: Crumlin producer 6 at £89. Armagh producer 7 at £86.

SUFFOLK: Greyabbey producer 11 at £97. Larne producer 10 at £91. Ballinderry producer 4 at £90. Banbridge producer 7 at £90. Crumlin producer 7 at £90. Larne producer 8 at £90.

MULES: Mallusk producer 3 at £88. Carrickfergus producer 10 at £85. Ballymena producer 11 at £82. Ballymena producer 22 at £80.