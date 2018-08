Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £92 to £96.50 per head

Another good entry of lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales with trade maintaining last week’s rates.

Lightweight lambs selling from 364p to 398p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £87.50.

Heavy lambs selling from £92 to £96.50 per head.

Cast ewes selling up to £114 for Suffolks of special interest Robin and John Kennedy of Budore, Dundrod regular sellers at the lamb sale donated 5 lambs to The Children’s Heart Beat Trust they weighed 22kg and sold for £110 each to Crumlin Mart, Massereene.

Lamb prices: Crumlin producer 11 lambs 22kg at £87.50 = 398p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 23kg at £90 = 392p. Lurgan producer 15 lambs 22kg at £85 = 387p. Ballinderry producer 14 lambs 23kg at £88.50 = 384p. Cookstown producer 29 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Armagh producer 20 lambs 19.5kg at £74 = 379p. Antrim producer 27 lambs 23kg at £87 = 378p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 20.5kg at £77 = 376p. Ballynahinch producer 10 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Parkgate producer 8 lambs 25kg at £93.50 = 374p. Ballynure producer 10 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 22kg at £82. = 373p. Ballycarry producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £87.50. = 372p. Ballinderry producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £79.50. = 370p. Antrim producer 27 lambs 23kg at £85 = 370p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £87 = 370p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 25kg at £92 = 368p. Ballycarry producer 17 lambs 22kg at £81 = 368p. Broughshane producer 18 lambs 25kg at £92 = 368p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22kg at £81 = 368p. Dundrod producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £79 = 367p. Ballynure producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £90 = 367p. Antrim producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £82.50 = 367p. Comber producer 12 lambs 24kg at £88 = 367p. Doagh producer 40 lambs 24kg at £88 = 367p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £86.50 = 366p. Ballymena producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £86 = 366p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Broughshane producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £89.50 = 365p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25kg at £93 = 365p. Maghera producer 42 lambs 25kg at £93 = 365p. Dromara producer 19 lambs 22.5kg at £82 = 364p. Randalstown producer 16 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Ballinderry producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £82 = 364p. Crumlin producer 2 lambs 26kg at £96.50 = 364p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Loughgall producer 12 lambs 26kg at £96.50. Dromore producer 14 lambs 26kg at £95. Banbridge producer 16 lambs 26kg at £94. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 26kg at £94.50. Parkgate producer 8 lambs 25kg at £93.50. Crumlin producer 51 lambs 25kg at £92. Ballycarry producer 40 lambs 26kg at £93. Richhill producer 29 lambs 26kg at £93. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 27kg at £93. Ballywalter producer 23 lambs 25kg at £92. Portadown producer 20 lambs 25kg at £93.

CAST EWES

TEXELS: Greyabbey producer 7 at £114. Antrim producer 6 at £112. Ballymena producer 13 at £110. Banbridge producer 3 at £100.

SUFFOLKS: Ballinderry producer 5 at £114. Hillsborough producer 20 at £107. Crumlin producer 2 at £99. Dromore producer 7 at £92.

CHAROLLAIS: Lisburn producer single at £100. Ballyclare producer 2 at £96. Millisle producer 4 at £95.

MULES: Antrim producer 10 at £84. Carnlough producer 10 at £83. Rasharkin producer 12 at £80.

Blackface: Ballymena producer 27 at £55. Larne producer 16 at £53.