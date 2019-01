Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £92 to £96.50 per head

A smaller entry of lambs and cast ewes on offer at the last sale of 2018 saw lightweight lambs selling from 370p to 402p for a pen of super Texels 23kg at £92.50.

Heavy lambs sold from £92 to £96.50 per head.

Cast ewes a similar trade to last week.

Prices: Dundrod producer 17 lambs 23kg at £92.50 = 402p. Lurgan producer 24 lambs 21kg at £84. = 400p. Aghalee producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £89 = 396p. Antrim producer 44 lambs 23.5kg at £92.50 = 393p. Raloo producer 5 lambs 23kg at £90. = 393p. Ballymena producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £87 = 387p. Ahoghill producer 23 lambs 23.5kg at £91 = 387p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 25kg at £96.50 = 386p. Antrim producer 22 lambs 21.5kg at £83 = 386p. Magherafelt producer 40 lambs 22kg at £84.50 = 384p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 22kg at £84.50 = 384p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Newtownards producer 5 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Antrim producer 18 lambs 24kg at £91 = 379p. Ballyclare producer 11 lambs 23.5kg at £89 = 379p. Larne producer 4 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Larne producer 39 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Ahoghill producer 25 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Ballyclare producer 50 lambs 24.5kg at £91.50 = 373p. Randalstown producer 30 lambs 24.5kg at £90.50 = 370p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Antrim producer 24 lambs 25.5kg at £96.50. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 27kg at £95.50. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 29kg at £95. Templepatrick producer 12 lambs 27kg at £95. Templepatrick producer 20 lambs 26kg at £94.Antrim producer 2 lambs 26kg at £94. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 27kg at £94. Crumlin producer 25 lambs 26kg at £94. Whitehead producer 30 lambs 26kg at £94. Randalstown producer 30 lambs 25kg at £93. Crumlin producer 54 lambs 25kg at £93.

CAST EWES: Millisle producer 7 Suffolks at £82. Ballymena producer 6 Suffolks at £80. Carnlough producer 9 mules at £67. Ahoghill producer 4 mules at £62. Rasharkin producer 7 Blackface at £50 and 4 Blackface at £47.