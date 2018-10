Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sell from £80 to £83 per head

A slower trade this week for lambs and cast ewes resulted in lightweight lambs selling from 330p to 360p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £79.

Heavy lots selling from £80 to £83 per head.

Cast ewes again a dull trade with a top price of £90 for Texels.

Prices: Antrim producer 10 lambs 22kg at £79 = 360p. Magherafelt producer 16 lambs 21kg at £74.50 = 355p. Cookstown producer 12 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 21kg at £72.50 = 345p. Antrim producer 14 lambs 22kg at £75.50 = 344p. Moira producer 5 lambs 21kg at £71.50 = 341p. Magherafelt producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 341p. Ballymoney producer 11 lambs 19kg at £64.50 = 339p. Ballyutoag producer 22 lambs 23kg at £78. = 339p. Ballinderry producer 49 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £79 = 336p. Mallusk producer 9 lambs 21kg at £70.50 = 336p. Toomebridge producer 16 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 20.5kg at £68.50 = 334p. Tobermore producer 19 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Carrickfergus producer 13 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Carrickfergus producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £75 = 333p. Moira producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £75 = 333p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Doagh producer 7 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Ballinderry producer 11 lambs 19kg at £64.50 = 333p. Templepatrick producer 17 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Lurgan producer 12 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £78 = 332p. Carrickfergus producer 34 lambs 23.5kg at £78 = 332p. Tobermore producer 17 lambs 24kg at £79.50 = 331p. Dundrod producer 26 lambs 24.5kg at £81 = 331p. Mallusk producer 9 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 23kg at £76 = 330p. Ballycarry producer 6 lambs 24kg at £79.50 = 331p. Crumlin producer 70 lambs 23kg at £76 = 330p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Groomsport producer 10 lambs 27kg at £83. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 26kg at £82. Cushendall producer 41 lambs 27kg at £82. Dunloy producer 44 lambs 28kg at £82. Ballycarry producer 32 lambs 26kg at £81.50. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 28kg at £81.50. Aughafatten producer 22 lambs 25kg at £81. Dundrod producer 9 lambs 26kg at £81. Ballymena producer 65 lambs 25kg at £81. Antrim producer 33 lambs 24kg at £80. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Ballymena producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Ballymena producer 33 lambs 24kg at £80. Ballymena producer 17 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Ballymena producer 50 lambs 24kg at £80. Ballynahinch producer 56 lambs 24kg at £80.

CAST EWES: Millisle producer 7 Texels at £90. Antrim producer 2 Texels at £85. Groomsport producer 4 Suffolks at £81. Aldergrove producer Single Charollais at £80. Antrim producer 8 Suffolks at £76. Crumlin producer 7 Charollais at £74. Antrim producer 11 Suffolks at £74, Templepatrick producer 10 Suffolks at £72. Crumlin producer 9 Suffolks at £70. Aughafatten producer 4 Suffolks at £70. Ballymena producer 7 Mules at £68. Dunloy producer 23 Mules at £64. Cushendall producer 16 Blackface at £52.