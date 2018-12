Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sell from £90 to £95 per head

A full yard of lambs and cast ewes forward at Monday’s sales met a slower trade mainly due to the large numbers of heavy lambs on offer.

Lightweights selling from 370 to 396p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £87.

Heavy lots sold from £90 to £95 per head.

Prices: Antrim producer 16 lambs 22kg at £87 = 396p. Ballymena producer 24 lambs 22kg at £86 = 390p. Ballymena producer 43 lambs 22.5kg at £87.50 = 389p. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 20kg at £77.50 = 388p Dundrod producer 17 lambs 23kg at £88.50 = 385p. Ballynure producer 6 lambs 22kg at £84.50 = 384p. Gleno producer 24 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Carrickfergus producer 22 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 21kg at £80.50 = 383p. Aghalee producer 20 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Ballyclare producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £86 = 382p. Templepatrick producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £89.50 = 381p. Templepatrick producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £85 = 378p. Randalstown producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £85 = 378p. Ballycarry producer 16 lambs 23kg at £86.50 = 376p. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £88 = 374p. Dunadry producer 10 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Randalstown producer 35 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Aghalee producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £80.50 = 374p. Nutts Corner producer 11 lambs 24kg at £89.50 = 373p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Lisburn producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Larne producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Ballynure producer 28 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Glarryford producer 12 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p. Antrim producer 19 lambs 23.5kg at £87 = 370p. Randalstown producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £87 = 370p. Draperstown producer 9 lambs 24kg at £89 = 370p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballymena producer single lamb 37kg at £95. Newtownards producer 20 lambs 27kg at £94. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 29kg at £93. Cushendall producer 58 lambs 29kg at £93. Maghera producer 5 lambs 29kg at £92.50. Crumlin producer 32 lambs 25.5kg at £92. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 28kg at £92. Randalstown producer 32 lambs 25kg at £92. Ballymena producer 56 lambs 26kg at £92. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 27kg at £92. Dromara producer 13 lambs 25.5kg at £91.50. Hillsborough producer 16 lambs 26kg at £91.50. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 26kg at £91. Killinchy producer 44 lambs 25kg at £91. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 25kg at £91.50. Glenarm producer 31 lambs 25.5kg at £91. Ballynahinch producer 26 lambs 25kg at £91. Lurgan producer 10 lambs 25kg at £90. Randalstown producer 16 lambs 25kg at £90. Cairncastle producer 14 lambs 25kg at £90. Whitehead producer 24 lambs 25kg at £90. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 25kg at £90. Antrim producer 11 lambs 25kg at £90. Crumlin producer 28 lambs 26kg at £91. Ballyclare producer 17 lambs 28kg at £91. Antrim producer 10 lambs 25kg at £90.50. Doagh producer 31 lambs 26kg at £90.50. Comber producer 34 lambs 25kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Portadown producer single Texel at £92. Antrim producer 7 Charollais at £90. Antrim producer 7 Charollais at £85. Antrim producer 7 Charollais at £80. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks at £75. Gleno producer 2 Suffolks at £74. Dromara producer 2 Suffolks at £72. Ballymena producer 5 Mules at £72. Antrim producer 5 Suffolks at £70.