Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £87 per head

Good numbers of top quality lambs on offer again this week meeting a rise of 15p per kg.

Lightweight lots selling from 340p to 371p paid for a pen of Texels 22kg at £81.50.

Heavy lots selling up to £87 per head.

Cast ewes still a dull trade with many lots short of meat.

Prices: Cookstown producer 16 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 371p. Lurgan producer 30 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 365p. Parkgate producer 3 lambs 21kg at £76 = 362p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £85 = 362p. Ballinderry producer 40 lambs 22kg at £79.50 = 361p. Larne producer 6 lambs 21kg at £75 = 357p. Ballymena producer 20 lambs 21kg at £75 = 357p. Ballyutoag producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 20.5kg at £72 = 351p. Dundrod producer 60 lambs 24kg at £84 = 350p. Toomebridge producer 20 lambs 23kg at £80.50 = 350p. Glenarm producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £78.50 = 349p. Carnalbana producer 13 lambs 22kg at £76.50 = 348p. Antrim producer 20 lambs 24kg at £83.50 = 348p. Armagh producer 43 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Ballygally producer 8 lambs 21kg at £73 = 348p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Parkgate producer 3 lambs 24kg at £83 = 346p. Ballymena producer 41 lambs 23kg at £79.50 = 346p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 24kg at £82.50 = 344p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 23kg at £79 = 344p. Larne producer 13 lambs 23kg at £79 = 344p. Raloo producer 21 lambs 21kg at £72 = 343p. Ligoniel producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Crumlin producer 39 lambs 24kg at £81.50 = 340p. Ballynure producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Glenarm producer 18 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Ballycarry producer 5 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Randalstown producer 58 lambs 24kg at £81.50 = 340p. Ballynure producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Tobermore producer 15 lambs 26kg at £87. Ballymena producer 6 lambs 26kg at £86. Ballymena producer 23 lambs 30kg at £85.50. Armagh producer 20 lambs 26kg at £85. Ballinderry producer 2 lambs 26kg at £85. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 25kg at £85. Lisburn producer 23 lambs 25kg at £84. Broughshane producer 17 lambs 25kg at £84. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 25.5kg at £84. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 25kg at £84. Broughshane producer 21 lambs 25kg at £84. Dundrod producer 3 lambs 25kg at £84. Ballinderry producer 34 lambs 25kg at £83. Magherafelt producer 46 lambs 25kg at £83.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer 4 Texels at £90. Ballymena producer 3 Texels at £86. Ballyclare producer 3 Suffolks at £83. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks at £80. Crumlin producer 6 Suffolks at £75. Ballycarry producer 2 Suffolks at £70. Antrim producer 7 Suffolks at £70. Gleno producer 6 Suffolks at £69. Gleno producer 3 Suffollks at £69. Antrim producer 4 Suffolks at £67. Ballinderry producer 5 mules. at £66. Dundrod producer 12 mules at £66. Randalstown producer 4 Suffolks at £65. Carnlough producer 23 Blackface at £49. Ballymena producer 13 Blackface at £48.