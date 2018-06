Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sell up to £127 per head

Another good entry of spring lambs met a roaring trade for all weights.

Lightweights selling from 500p to 548p paid for a pen of Charollais 23kg at £126.

Heavy lots sold up to £127 per head.

Cast ewes continued to meet a strong demand selling up to £115 per head.

Prices: Moira producer 11 Lambs 23kg at £126 = 548p. Carrowdore producer 16 Lambs 22kg at £120 = 545p. Cookstown producer 29 lambs 22kg at £119 = 542p. Randalstown producer 26 lambs 21.5kg at £116 = 540p. Antrim producer 16 lambs 22kg at £117.50. = 534p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 21kg at £111.50 = 531p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 24kg at £127 = 529p. Aldergrove producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £113.50 = 528p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 22kg at £115 = 523p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 21kg at £109.50 = 521p. Nutts Corner producer 15 lambs 22kg at £114.50 = 520p. Ballymoney producer 26 lambs 23kg at £119 = 517p. Carrowdore producer 10 lambs 23kg at £119. = 517p. Antrim producer 32 lambs 23kg at £119 = 517p. Templepatrick producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £111 = 516p. Mallusk producer 15 lambs 22kg at £113.50 = 516p. Toome producer 23 lambs 22kg at £113 = 514p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 22kg at £113 = 514p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 23kg at £118 = 513p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £110 = 512p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £115 = 511p. Ballymena producer 20 lambs 21.5kg at £110 = 511p. Antrim producer 27 lambs 22.5kg at £113.50 = 504p. Crumlin producer 42 lambs 24.5kg at £123 = 502p. Ballymena producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £108 = 502p. Antrim producer 112 lambs 23.5kg at £117 = 500p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 20.5kg at £103 = 502p.

CAST EWES: Glarryford producer 4 Texels at £115. Antrim producer 12 Suffolks at £115. Crumlin producer 2 Texels at £110. Ballyclare producer 10 Suffolks at £109. Moira producer 2 Suffolks at £109. Glarryford producer 2 Suffolks at £107. Antrim producer 10 Charollais at £103. Moira producer single Charollais at £102. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £102. Doagh producer 4 Suffolks at £99. Ballymena producer 7 crossbreds at £96. Crumlin producer 10 Charollais at £96. Ahoghill producer 7 Suffolks at £96. Crumlin producer 7 Texels at £95. Dungannon producer 15 crossbreds at £90. Castlewellan producer 5 Suffolks at £94. Crumlin producer 31 Blackface at £48. Ballymena producer 22 Blackface at £45.