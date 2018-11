Massereene Mart: Heavy lots selling from £85 to £90 per head

Good entries of lambs on offer again this week with all buyers all keen for all weights with an average price of up 20p a kilo.

Lightweights selling from 355 to 386p for a pen of Texels 21kg at £81.

Heavy lots selling from £85 to £90 per head.

Prices: Antrim producer 22 lambs 21kg at £81 = 386p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 23kg at £87 = 378p. Carrickfergus producer 18 lambs 22kg at £83 = 377p. Ballydonaghy producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Carrickfergus producer 16 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Gleno producer 18 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £79.50 = 370p. Dundrod producer 11 lambs 23kg at £85 = 370p. Lurgan producer 8 lambs 19.5kg at £71.50 = 367p. Carrickfergus producer 36 lambs 21.5kg at £79 = 367p. Greenisland producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £82.50 = 367p. Lisburn producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £86 = 366p. Templepatrick producer 31 lambs 23.5kg at £86 = 366p. Ballynure producer 20 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 24kg at £87.50 = 364p. Larne producer 38 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Carrickfergus producer 18 lambs 19.5kg at £70.50 = 361p. Dundrod producer 18 lambs 24.5kg at £88 = 360p. Ballywalter producer 21 lambs 24kg at £86 = 358p. Crumlin producer 2 lambs 24kg at £85.50 = 356p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £87.50 = 357p. Larne producer 5 lambs 24kg at £85 = 354p. Randalstown producer 2 lambs 24kg at £85.50 = 356p. Glarryford producer 8 lambs 24kg at £85 = 354p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 25kg at £88.50 = 354p. Ahoghill producer 56 lambs 24.5kg at £86.50 = 353p. Whitehead producer 40 lambs 25kg at £88 = 352p. Muckamore producer 16 lambs 24.5kg at £86 = 351p. Randalstown producer 29 lambs 25kg at £87.50 = 350p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 28kg at £90. Dungannon producer 6 lambs 28kg at £90. Ballywalter producer 16 lambs 27kg at £90. Ballygally producer 22 lambs 25.5kg at £89. Ballynahinch producer 25 lambs 27kg at £89. Dunloy producer 25 lambs 28kg at £89. Magherafelt producer 34 lambs 26kg at £89. Ballymena producer 45 lambs 26kg at £89. Randalstown producer 2 lambs 26.5kg at £88.50. Tandragee producer 27 lambs 25kg at £88. Dunloy producer 19 lambs 27kg at £88. Ballyclare producer 16 lambs 25.5kg at £87. Antrim producer 22 lambs 25kg at £87. Ballynure producer 3 lambs 25kg at £87. Comber producer 17 lambs 25.5kg at £86.50. Aghalee producer 45 lambs 26kg at £85.50. Newtownards producer 39 lambs 25kg at £85.50.

A small entry of cast ewes continued to meet a dull trade, Ballyclare producer 7 Suffolks at £80. Ballycarry producer 8 Suffolks at £75. Ballyclare producer 5 Suffolks at £72. Larne producer 12 Suffolks at £70. Ballynahinch producer 6 Suffolks at £70. Dundrod producer 9 Mules at £67. Larne producer 8 mules at £65. Rasharkin producer 7 Blackface at £50, Carnlough producer 6 Blackface at £5=48. Larne producer 4 Blackface at £45.