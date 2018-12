Massereene Mart: Heavy lots selling from £92 to £96.50 per head

Another good entry of lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales met a very strong demand for all weights.

Lightweight lambs selling from 375p to 400p per kg for a pen of Texels 21kg at £84.

Heavy lots selling from £92 to £96.50 per head.

Prices: Cookstown producer 9 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 21kg at £83.50 = 398p. Dundrod producer 9 lambs 22kg at £87 = 395p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £92 = 391p. Ligoniel producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £88 = 391p. Magherafelt producer 6 lambs 23kg at £90 = 391p. Antrim producer 118 lambs 23kg at £90 = 391p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 20.5kg at £80 = 390p. Templepatrick producer 27 lambs 21kg at £82 = 390p. Lurgan producer 40 lambs 21kg at £82 = 390p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 20kg at £78. = 390p. Carnlough producer 42 lambs 21kg at £81 = 386p. Lurgan producer 22 lambs 20.5kg at £79 = 385p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Templepatrick producer 21 lambs 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Antrim producer 25 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Doagh producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Lisburn producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £86 = 382p. Dunadry producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £86 = 382p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £90 = 382p. Glenarm producer 17 lambs 24,5kg at £93.50 = 381p. Toomebridge producer 9 lambs 24kg at £91 = 379p. Lurgan producer 15 lambs 24kg at £91= 379p. Moira producer 15 lambs 24kg at £91 = 379p. Ballinderry producer 11 lambs 23kg at £87 = 378p. Ballyclare producer 22 lambs 23.5kg at £89 = 378p. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £92.50 = 378p. Tobermore producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £89 = 378p. Broughshane producer 6 lambs 23kg at £87 = 378p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £89 = 378p. Gleno producer 18 lambs 21.5kg at £81 = 376p. Dundrod producer 32 lambs 24.5kg at £92 = 376p. Doagh producer 9 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Crumlin producer 20 lambs 26.5kg at £96.50. Ballymena producer 29 lambs 27kg at £96. Magherafelt producer 30 lambs 26kg at £95.50. Carnlough producer 32 lambs 26kg at £95. Glenarm producer 12 lambs 26.5kg at £95. Hillsborough producer Single Lamb 27kg at £95. Lurgan producer 24 lambs 26kg at £95. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 27kg at £94. Antrim producer 18 lambs 28kg at £94. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 27kg at £94. Moira producer 2 lambs 30kg at £94. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 28kg at £93.50. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25kg at £93. Doagh producer 29 lambs 27kg at £93. Antrim producer 30 lambs 25kg at £92. Ahoghill producer 66 lambs 25kg at £91. Ballymena producer 55 lambs 25kg at £91.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 2 Texels at £84. Ballymena producer 3 Texels at £80. Ballyclare producer 10 Suffolks at £75. Ballycarry producer 7 Suffolks at £70. Ahoghill producer 5 Suffolks at £70. Antrim producer 10 Mules at £70. Muckamore producer 8 Mules at £65. Muckamore producer 13 Mules at £61. Larne producer 17 Blackface at £48.50. Ballymena producer 19 Blackface at £46.50.