Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sold from £100 to £109 per head

An excellent offering of top quality lambs met a firm demand at Monday’s sales, lightweights selling up to 496p for a pen of super Texels 23kg at £114.

Heavy lots sold from £100 to £109 per head.

Cast ewes still meeting a strong demand selling up to £126 for Texels.

Prices: Ballymena producer 3 lambs 23kg at £114 = 496p. Banbridge producer 4 lambs 21kg at £102 = 485p. Dungannon producer 5 lambs 22kg at £105 = 477p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 21kg at £98. = 465p. Ballynure producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £103. = 458p. Moira producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £102.50 = 455p. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 17kg at £77 = 453p. Ballynure producer 19 lambs 21kg at £94 = 448p. Templepatrick producer 31 lambs 21kg at £94 = 448p. Antrim producer 4 lambs 24.5kg at £109 = 445p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 22kg at £97.50 = 443p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 20.5kg at £89 = 434p. Nutts Corner producer 12 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Dunloy producer 13 lambs 23kg at £101.50 = 441p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 21kg at £92.50 = 440p. Mallusk producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Carntall producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Ballinderry producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Antrim producer 47 lambs 24kg at £105 = 437p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 19.5kg at £85 = 436p. Carnlough producer 40 lambs 19.5kg at £85 = 436p. Carrickfergus producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 436p. Ballinderry producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £93.50 = 435p. Cookstown producer 30 lambs 20.5kg at £89 = 434p. Dundrod producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £93.50 = 435p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £97 = 431p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Magherafelt producer 27 lambs 25kg at £107. Larne producer 10 lambs 25kg at £106. Larne producer 30 lambs 26kg at £104. Ballymena producer 29 lambs 25kg at £104. Dungannon producer 7 lambs 25kg at £102.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer 2 Texels at £126. Randalstown producer 7 Charollais at £114. Ballymena producer 4 Texels at £109. Antrim producer 4 Texels at £108. Carrickfergus producer 6 Suffolks at £106. Dunloy Producer 16 Suffolks at £105. Doagh producer 10 Suffolks at £103. Ballyclare producer 8 Suffolks at £98. Greyabbey producer 15 Suffolks at £94. Ahoghill producer 10 Suffolks at £94. Crumlin producer 2 Crossbreds at £92. Mallusk producer 2 Suffolks at £92. Crumlin producer 6 Suffolks at £90.