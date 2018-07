Massereene Mart: Heavy sheep sell to up to £114 per head

With good numbers of prime lambs now coming forward to Monday’s sales and buyers keen for stock a firm trade prevailed throughout the sale.

Lightweight lambs selling from 425p to 469p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £108. Heavies selling up to £114 per head.

Cast ewes maintained last week’s trade and sold up to £134 for a pen of Texels.

Prices: Nutts Corner producer 8 lambs 23kg at £108 = 469p. Dromore producer 3 lambs 21kg at £97.50 = 464p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 20kg at £90.50 = 452p. Cookstown producer 29 lambs 23kg at £103.50 = 450p. Antrim producer 3 lambs 22kg at £98.50 = 448p. Ballywalter producer 16 lambs 22kg at £98 = 446p. Comber producer 15 lambs 23kg at £101.50 = 443p. Dromore producer 30 lambs 23kg at £99.50 = 433p. Tobermore producer 12 lambs 22kg at £96 = 436p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 20kg at £86.50 = 432p. Dromara producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £101 = 430p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Ballyclare producer 12 lambs 20.5kg at £88 = 429p. Toomebridge producer 32 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Ballyutoag producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £100 = 426p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 23kg at £98 = 426p. Antrim producer 71 lambs 23.5kg at £100 = 426p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 20kg at £85 = 425p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £95.50 = 424p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 21kg at £89 = 424p. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 21.5kg at £91 = 423p. Ballynure producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £91 = 423p. Hillsborough producer 16 lambs 20kg at £84.50 = 422p.

HEAVY LAMBS. Dromore producer 10 lambs 28kg at £114. Lurgan producer 12 lambs 26kg at £108. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 26kg at £106. Mallusk producer 6 lambs 25kg at £102. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 24kg at £101.50. Doagh producer 13 lambs 24kg at £100. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 24kg at £100.

CAST EWES

TEXELS: Dromore producer single at £134. Crumlin producer 8 at £125. Dromore producer 5 at £113. Crumlin producer 13 at £112. Antrim producer 20 at £100.

SUFFOLKS: Ballycarry producer 10 at £119. Ballycarry producer single at £114. Cushendall producer 9 at £110. Portaferry producer 11 at £108. Larne producer 6 at £108. Ballycarry producer 7 at £105. Cushendall producer 9 at £104.

CHAROLLAIS: Aldergrove producer 2 at £109. Crumlin producer 2 at £101. Crumlin producer 11 at £99.

CROSSBREDS: Antrim producer 21 at £96. Kircubbin producer 10 at £90. Randalstown producer 5 at £90.

BLUE LEICESTER: Carnlough producer 11 at £100. Armoy producer 7 at £99.

BLACKFACE: Carnlough producer 22 at £60. Larne 23 at £55.

Next sale of prime lambs and cast ewes as usual on Monday, July 9th.