Massereene Mart: In the cast ewe ring Texels sell to £100

With numbers now on the decrease, lightweight hoggets met a sharper trade selling from 390p to 416p paid for a pen of Texels 22kg at £91.50.

Heavies continued to meet a sluggish trade selling from £92 to £96 per head.

In the cast ewe ring a slightly firmer trade with Texels to £100 and Suffolks £95.

Prices: Lurgan producer 8 hoggets 22kg at £91.50 = 416p. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Ahoghill producer 40 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p. Crumlin producer 17 hoggets 23.5kg at £94 = 400p. Magherafelt producer 32 hoggets 21kg at £84 = 400p. Carrickfergus producer 2 hoggets 22.5kg at £89 = 396p. Antrim producer 76 hoggets 21.5kg at £85 = 395p. Carnlough producer 57 hoggets 24.5kg at £96 = 392p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 23.5kg at £92 = 392p. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 23.5kg at £92 = 392p. Antrim producer 11 hoggets 22kg at £86 = 391p. Ballymena producer 13 hoggets 20.5kg at £80 = 390p. Ahoghill producer 8 hoggets 20.5kg at £80 = 390p. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Aldergrove producer 29 hoggets 21.5kg at £84 = 390p. Newtownards producer 33 hoggets 21kg at £82 = 390p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Cookstown producer 7 hoggets 26kg at £96. Randalstown producer 24 hoggets 26kg at £95. Carnlough producer 26 hoggets 26kg at £94. Randalstown producer 11 hoggets 28kg at £94. Aghalee producer 23 hoggets 27kg at £93. Crumlin producer 50 hoggets 28kg at £93. Crumlin producer 53 hoggets 25kg at £92. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 26kg at £92. Ahoghill producer 23 Blackface hoggets 25kg at £91.

CAST EWES: Ballyclare producer 7 Texels at £100. Crumlin producer 5 Suffolks at £95. Antrim producer 3 Charollais at £90. Carnlough producer 10 Blue Leicester at £90. Antrim producer 7 Suffolks at £90. Ballymena producer 12 Mules at £80. Ballymena producer 9 Blackface at £56.