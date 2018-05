Massereene Mart: Pen of Texels sell for £138

With numbers now on a downward trend, a buoyant trade prevailed throughout for all breeds and weights, spring lambs sold to record prices, selling from 550p to 613p for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £138.

Hoggets sold from 450p to 520p for a pen of Texels 24kg at £124.50.

Cast ewes sold up to £124 per head.

LAMBS: Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £138 = 613p. Comber producer 9 lambs 22kg at £134 = 610p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 21kg at £126 = 600p. Larne producer 14 lambs 20kg at £120 = 600p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 23kg at £135 = 587p. Dundrod producer 8 lambs 21kg at £123 = 586p. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £124 = 577p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £124 = 577p. Toomebridge producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £135 = 574p. Cookstown producer 7 lambs 21kg at £118 = 562p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 20kg at £110 = 550p.

HOGGET PRICES: Ballyclare producer 6 hoggets 24kg at £124.50 = 520p. Lurgan producer 10 hoggets. 22kg at £110 = 500p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 22kg at £107 = 486p. Antrim producer 10 hoggets 27kg at £130 = 481p. Ballyclare producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £110 = 478p. Ballymena producer 2 hoggets 17kg at £80 = 471p. Templepatrick producer 5 hoggets 24kg at £112 = 467p. Ballymena producer 40 hoggets 20kg at £90 = 450p.

CAST EWES:

TEXELS: Antrim producer 7 at £124. Crumlin producer 3 at £122. Dundonald producer 2 at £120. Toome producer 3 at £116. Moira producer 3 at £115. Antrim producer 7 at £100. Dundonald producer single at £100.

SUFFOLK: Crumlin producer 3 at £113. Crumlin producer 5 at £112. Larne producer single at £111. Crumlin producer 5 at £108. Toomebridge producer 18 at £104. CHAROLLAIS: Ballymena producer 5 at £108. Antrim producer 2 at £100. Antrim producer 7 at £100.

DORSET: Ballyclare producer 2 at £112. Dromara producer single at £105. Crumlin producer 4 at £103.

CROSSBRED: Doagh producer 8 at £89. Crumlin producer 10 at £87.50. Broughshane producer 18 at £80.

BLACKFACE: Carnlough producer 16 at £54. Larne producer 9 at £52. Kilwaughter producer 6 at £50.