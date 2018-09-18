Massive entry of 1,559 cattle at Clogher Mart

Another massive entry of 1,559 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 15th sold to a firm demand in all sections in the fatstock ring 508 lots listed produced a very strong demand with beef cows selling to £1,733.40 for a 810kg Limousin at £214 per 100kg followed by an 800kg Limousin at £1,640, £205 per 100kg cow heifers sold to £1,441.30 for a 710kg Charolais at £203 per 100kg followed by a 640kg Aubrac at £200 per 100kg £1,280.00.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £128 per 100kg fat bulls sold to £144 per 100kg for a 870kg Limousin at £144 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £207 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £198 for a 590kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £229 for a 620kg Charolais.

Leading prices for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Clogher producer 810kg Limousin to £214 (£1,733.40), 800kg Limousin to £205 (£1,640), 740kg Limousin to £204, 770kg Limousin to £198 and 760kg Belgian Blue to £188. A Rafferty, Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £203 (£1441.30), Newtownbutler producer 610kg Limousin to £202 and 630kg Charolais to £185. Augher producer 600kg Aubrac to £200 (£1280) and 650kg Limousin to £187. Crumlin producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £191. Fivemiletown producer 710kg Charolais to £190. Derrylin producer 590kg Limousin to £190. Portadown producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £190. Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £187. Armagh producer 560kg Limousin to £186. Fintona producer 660kg Limousin to £186. Newtownbutler producer 680kg Limousin to £185. Omagh producer 700kg Limousin to £185. Middletown producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £184.

Other quality lots sold from £146 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £142 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

870Kg Limousin to £144. 840kg Limousin to £135. 870kg Limousin to £130. 920kg Limousin to £130. 720kg Limousin to £127. 900kg Charolais to £123. 1040kg Charolais to £122. 1000kg Charolais to £120. 840kg Charolais to £113. 980kg Simmental to £113. 980kg Simmental to £100.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

630kg Charolais to £207. 590kg Limousin to £190. 630kg Limousin to £187. 530kg Charolais to £184. 670kg Charolais to £180. 540kg Simmental to £176. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 510kg Simmental to £149.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

590kg Charolais to £198. 490kg Charolais to £198. 600kg Charolais to £198. 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £194 x 2 580kg Simmental to £190. 570kg Limousin to £190. 550kg Limousin to £190. 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 470kg Belgian Blue to £185. 700kg Belgian Blue to £184. 590kg Saler to £182.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

620kg Charolais to £229. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £210. 620kg Charolais to £209. 680kg Simmental to £207. 540kg Charolais to £201. 530kg Montbeliarde to £200. 520kg Limousin to £198. 480kg Charolais to £196. 550kg Simmental to £191. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 540kg Friesian to £152. 490kg Hereford to £144. 560kg Friesian to £142. 550kg Friesian to £141. 480kg Shorthorn beef to £140.

STORE BULLOCKS (310)

A strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,540 for a 710kg Charolais (£217) for E A Graham, Tynan. J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 740kg Charolais to £1,520 (£205), Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 710kg Limousin to £1,490 (£210), 640kg Charolais to £1,380 (£215) and 650kg Charolais to £1,375. F Fox, Omagh 700kg Limousin to £1,480, 710kg Charolais to £1,420, 680kg Limousin to £1,405, 650kg Limousin to £1,405 and 630kg Limousin to £1,375. T D Willis, Dungannon 700kg Charolais to £1,480 and 690kg Charolais to £1,460. K Irwin, Tynan 690kg Charolais to £1480, 720kg Charolais to £1475, 740kg Charolais to £1,455 and 680kg Charolais to £1,430. G Haughey, Fintona 780kg Hereford to £1,445. C Gildernew, Dungannon 670kg Limousin to £1,420. M King, Armagh 650kg Limousin to £1,415. E Morton, Armagh 690kg Simmental to £1,400.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

R S Carson, Lisbellaw 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,125 (£229) and 480kg Limousin to £1,060. A J McKenna, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,100 (£224), S McAleer, Pomeroy 470kg Charolais to £1,090 (£232), P Loughran, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,090. S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 490kg Limousin to £1,080. D D and E McElroy, Clogher 480kg Limousin to £1,070. M Mimnagh, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £1,065 (£236) and 480kg Limousin to £1,020. William Jordan, Gortaclare 490kg Limousin to £1,060 and 490kg Charolais to £1,050. V McFarland, Ballygawley 480kg Simmental to £1,050 and 500kg Simmental to £995. G Robinson, Fintona 490kg Simmental to £1,020. E Morrison Maguiresbridge 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020. R Mulligan, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1,010 and 500kg Limousin to £1,010. J B Edgar, Downpatrick 490kg Fleckvieh to £1,000 and 500kg Fleckvieh to £990.

STORE HEIFERS (208)

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,370 for a 650kg Charolais (£211), 620kg Charolais to £1,310 (£211), 600kg Charolais to £1,300 (£216), 610kg Charolais to £1,300, 590kg Charolais to £1,250, 580kg Charolais to £1,220 and 560kg Charolais to £1,170 for M/S P and E McKenna, Clogher. G McVitty, Newtwonbutler 640kg Limousin to £1,320 (£206) and 590kg Belgian Blue to £1,185. A Boyd, Tempo 620kg Charolais to £1,280 and 640kg Charolais to £1,200. Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £1,260. J McGrath, Coalisland 610kg Charolais to £1,245, 610kg Charolais to £1,185 and 580kg Charolais to £1,185. S Oliver, Armagh 580kg Limousin to £1,230 and 560kg Limousin to £1,220. H Erskine, Ballygawley 610kg Limousin to £1,200 and 630kg Charolais to £1,185. T Farrell, Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1,190.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

G and M Daly, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,080 (£220), Dungannon producer 490kg Charolais to £1,055 (£215), C Irwin, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,040. W Owens, Clogher 480kg Limousin to £1,000, 490kg Limousin to £950 and 490kg Simmental to £945. E Fee, Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £990 and 450kg Charolais to £935. D Keegan, Loughgall 460kg Limousin to £980, P Taggart, Dungannon 500kg Belgian Blue to £975. J Elliott, Newtownbutler 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 460kg Charolais to £930. E Armstrong, Lisbellaw 450kg Limousin to £940. J Holland, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £940 and 450kg Limousin to £925. V and S Sommerville, Ballinamallard 440kg Limousin to £940. Geo Elliott, Magheraveely 440kg Charolais to £930. S Oliver, Armagh 440kg Limousin to £930. D Haire, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £920. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 420kg Charolais to £915.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M and N O’Connor, Augher 390kg Charolais to £900, 370kg Charolais to £900, 400kg Charolais to £900, 380kg Limousin to £800 and 360kg Charolais to £795. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 400kg Charolais to £885, 390kg Charolais to £870 and and 310kg Charolais to £770 (£248) £795. R S Carson, Lisbellaw 380kg Limousin to £800, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £785 and 400kg Limousin to £755. F Donaghy, Omagh 360kg Limousin to £795. K Lynch, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £790. P Loughran, Galbally 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £775. S Wilson, Magheraveely 390kg Limousin to £760. P Taggart, Dungannon 360kg Belgian Blue to £750.

WEANLINGS (187)

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to a top of £1,140 for a 480kg Charolais (£237.50) with smaller ones selling to £313 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais at £940.

LEADING PRICES:

C McDonnell, Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1,140 (£237.50), H T Turbitt, Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1,120 (£233) and 470kg Charolais to £950. Sam Erskine, Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £1,085 (£252), A Green, Tempo 380kg Limousin to £1,080 (£284), B Quinn, Cookstown 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,075 (£250), Clogher producer 410kg Limousin to £1,040 (£253), J Turkington, Birches 400kg Limousin to £1,020 (£255), D Strain, Armagh 490kg Limousin to £975. C Barr, Cullion, Londonderry 400kg Limousin to £965. J McCrystal, Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £945 and 460kg Limousin to £900. M A Flynn, Rosslea 300kg Charolais to £940 (£313) and 340kg Charolais to £890 (£262), E Mallon, Middletown 380kg Charolais to £920. L W J Barr, Cullion, Londonderry 390kg Limousin to £910. G O’Hara, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £905 (£244), J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 410kg Simmental to £900 and 370kg Limousin to £885 (£239), L McIvor, Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £885 (£268)

WEANLING HEIFERS

W Hogg, Aughinlark 420kg Charolais to £950 (£226), E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £930 (£232.50) and 430kg Limousin to £790. S McKenna, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £890. E Mallon, Middletown 390kg Charolais to £870 and 380kg Charolais to £800. B Quinn, Cookstown 350kg Limousin to £870 (£248.50) E Cassidy, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £850, 310kg Charolais to £770 (£248) and 360kg Charolais to £760. Dungannon producer 360kg Simmental to £835 (£232) G Birney, Lisnaskea 340kg Limousin to £800 (£232) and 350kg Charolais to £770. F Quigley, Arney Fermanagh 370kg Limousin to £800. B Cassidy, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £795, 350kg Charolais to £780. C McDonnell, Brookeborough 360kg Charolais to £780. J McDonnell, Cooneen 350kg Charolais to £780.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with M McGinley, Ballygawley selling calved heifers to £1,700, £1,520, £1,395 and £1,270. J Oliver, Omagh £1,645 and £1,320 for calved heifers. D G Conlan, Dungannon £1,640, £1,530, £1,420 and £1,400 for springing heifers (three to four weeks to go), D Capper, Portadown £1,560, £1,540 and £1,415 for springing heifers (at time).

Young maiden heifers sold to £470.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full house this week sold to a very firm demand especially for quality lots poorer types would be easier.

B D Breen, Eskra sold a heifer and bull calf to make £2,100. D Strain, Armagh sold a second calver with bull calf to £1,840. G Mackle, Milford sold a heifer with bull calf to £1,700, heifers with heifer calves to £1,485, £1,445, £1,415 and £1,400. P V McKenna, Augher £1,645 for second calver with bull calf. W Hogg, Fivemiletown heifer with heifer calf to £1,565 and heifer with bull calf to £1,320. B McGrenaghan, Trillick £1,550 for heifer with bull calf and £1,460 for heifer with heifer calf. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1,470 and £1,255 for heifers with heifer calves. Lots of other outfits sold from £900 to £1,250 Incalf heifers sold to £1,400 for a Sixmilecross producer and £1,350 for G Mackle, Milford.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £530 for a Charolais to S Corrigan, Trillick, Clogher producer £490 for Charolais, B Cassidy, Rosslea £480 for Charolais, W D Spence, Dungannon £455 for Shorthorn. W T Watson, Ballygawley £440, £375 and £340 for Herefords. Augher producer £330 for Limousin, B Warnock, Tempo £320 for Limousin, C Barrett, Dromore £320 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

W T Watson, Ballygawley £350 for Hereford, Fivemiletown producer £330 for Charolais, A Smith, Seskinore £330 for Limousin, Dungannon producer £315 and £312 for Aberdeen Angus. Lisbellaw producer £310 and £305 for Limousins. Aughnacloy producer £300 £295 and £290 for Simmentals.

REARED BULLS

E Cassidy, Rosslea £830 and £785 for Charolais. B Cassidy, Rosslea £800 for Charolais, B Crudden, Fivemiletown £775, £740, £710 for Charolais and £580 for Limousin, P Edwards, Ballygawley £700 for British Blue. £600 for Limousin and £560 for Shorthorn. William Wilson, Dungannon £695 for Limousin, N Branniff, Ballynahinch £675 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus. B Warnock, Tempo £655 for Limousin, N Thornton, Bellanleck £600 for Simmental, Augher producer £600 for Charolais, H Cartmill, Glenanne £560 for Parthenais. N Maguire, Lisnaskea £560 for Limousin, A McDonagh, £555 for Charolais, K Brannigan, Dungannon £550 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS

M E McCarroll, Fintona £890 for Simmental, B Crudden, Fivemiletown £700, £630, £610, £590 and £500 for Charolais. G Mulholland, Crumlin £660 for Limousin, A G McGovern, Fivemiletown £585 for Aberdeen Angus, Clogher producer £585 and £530 for Limousins and £540 for Charolais, H Robertson, Fivemiletown £570 for Charolais, N O’Donnell, Londonderry £530 for Belgian Blue, S Corrigan, Trillick £530 and £480 for Charolais. W D Spence, Dungannon £505 for Limousin, A Keys, Clogher £475 for Limousin.