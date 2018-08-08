More demand for medium weight cattle at Omagh

With less cattle on offer this week at Omagh, there was more demand for medium weights.

Bullocks: Patk. Hagan, Cookstown 560k £1200; 535k £1140; 590k £1290; 520k £1130, B. Daly, Mountfield 645k £1300; 650k £1305; 590k £1235, A. McConnell, Gortin 595k £1230; 495k £1000, H. Wilson, Ardstraw 495k £1040; 430k £1030 and £990, E. McBride, Fintona 525k £1075; 540k £1105, E. Armstrong, Fintona 670k £1375; 730k £1395, M. McDermott, Dunmoyle 590k £1170l 595k £1155; 540k £1060, P. Martin, Fintona 655k £1305; 645k £1255, G. McCullagh, Greencastle 415k £905, G. Fyffe, Omagh 640k £1250; 660k £1265, G. Kirk, Drumlea 445k £1045; 415k £890, M. McWilliams, Seskinore 405k £890; 455k £920, D. Gallagher, Mountfield 395k £925, A. Sweeney, Leglands 580k £1150.

Heifers: A. McGinn, Trillick 380k £925, R. Ward, Mullaslin 465k £1025; 520k £1080; 445k £1030, B. Goodwin, Dromore 495k £1000; 500k £1000, Wm. Gamble, Donemana 365k £930; 445k £1045, G. P. Kirk, Drumlea 345k £710 and £705, M. Kelly, Fintona 505k £1000, G. McCullagh, Greencastle 395k £800.

Fat cows: H. Wilson, Ardstraw 690k £161, S. McCann, Sixmilecross 670k £154, D. Gallagher, Mountfield 660k £152, T. Reaney, Plumbridge 570k £152, A. Hall, Donemana 740k £148, B. Patterson, Altamuskin 740k £148.

Dropped calves: B. Patterson, Altamuskin £470 Limousin Bull, D. Colgan, Carrickmore £405 and £365 Limousin Bulls, P. Hawkes, Omagh £395 Charolais Bull, S. McLaughlin, Drumragh £390 Simmental Bull, L. Cooper, Killen £390 and £345 Charolais Bulls; £320 Charolais Heifer, D. Armstrong, Sixmilecross £385; £360 and £315 Angus Bulls, K. Warnock, Trillick £390 Limousin Bull; £350 Limousin Heifer, S. Caldwell, Beragh £360 B. Blue Bull; £355 Hereford Bull, P. Teague, Greencastle £335 Limousin Bull £315 Limousin Heifer, J. Beattie, Omagh £315 Limousin Bull; £300 Limousin Heifer.