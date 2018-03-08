More record prices for fat lambs at Gortin Mart.

Prices continue to rise with fat lambs selling to £118.50, store lambs selling to £88, fat ewes selling to £113, breeding ewes selling to £148 and foster ewes selling to £152.

FAT LAMBS

Charles Boyd £118.50/26kg, Stanley Wilson £117/26kg, Chris McAweaney £116.50/24kg, G and P Campbell £116/30kg, Francis Bradley £116/26kg, Gary McDonald £116/27kg, J McCrea £115/30kg, Leslie Black £114/26kg, William Ballantine £113/25kg, James O'Hagan £110/24kg, Paul McCarton £110/24kg, £109/24kg, Cathal McLaughlin £109/23kg, Walter Fleming £106.50/23kg, Vincent Keenan £105.50/22kg, J and R Buchanan £105/23kg, S and A Conway £100/21kg, Patrick Coyle £99/20kg, A McFarland £96/21kg and M Hamilton £89/18kg.

STORE LAMB

Maurice Hamilton £88, Gordan Gibson £84, Ciaran McLaughlin £81, M & J McKinley £72 and Conal Houston £67.

FAT EWE

K Moore £113, Gary McDonald £110, £108, Keith Campton £102, Mark Russell £106, Rodger Hayes £102 William Duncan £106, Michael Duncan £106, Michael Hamilton £105, Stanley Wilson £105, John Gallagher £102, £102, £102, Martin McCrory £100 and William Ballantine £99.

BREEDING EWES

Gerard Brogan £148, £14, £142, £142, £140, £140, £138, £138, £135, £118, £112, £110, £110, £109, John Gallagher £125, £125, £112 and Eugene McGovern £120.

EWES & LAMBS

A McFarland £121, David Forsythe £178, £165 and Samuel McCullagh £162, £120.

FOSTER EWES

Charles Beattie £152, James Warnock £150, Gary McDonald £132 and David Forsythe £132.