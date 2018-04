More stock required to supply growing demand at Lisnaskea

The holiday weekend reduced the numbers at Lisnaskea sales this week, however, trade remains strong with more stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 450kg Lim. to £955, 510kg Lim. to £940, and 470kg Lim. to £880. Tamlaght Producer 590kg AA. to £925, 450kg AA. to £790 and 440kg AA. to £780.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Aghalane Producer 390kg Lim. to £880, 350kg Lim. to £880, 340kg Lim. to £795, 320kg Lim. to £790, and 340kg Sim. to £695. Irvinestown Producer 350kg Lim. to £845, 300kg Lim. to £745, 280kg Lim. to £640, 300kg Lim. to £625, and 240kg Lim. to £565. Derrylin Producer 340kg Ch. to £830, 270kg Ch. to £745, and 270kg Ch. to £730. Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch. to £830. Fivemiletown Producer 320kg Lim. to £795, 370kg Her. to £680, 300kg Lim. to £655, and 310kg Lim. to £620. Rosslea Producer 320kg Lim. to £770 and 300kg Ch. to £760. Lisnaskea Producer 420kg Ch. to £750. Derrylin Producer 320kg Ch. to £735. Tamlaght Producer 300kg Lim. to £730. Derrylin Producer 240kg Ch. to £700. Newtownbutler Producer 300kg Ch. to £650 and 270kg Ch. to £590.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Ch. to £855, 280kg Ch. to £635 and 300kg Ch. to £605. Florencecourt Producer 390kg Lim. to £845, 350kg Lim. to £750 and 270kg Lim. to £640. Tamlaght Producer 340kg Lim. to £770, 310kg Lim. to £675, 290kg Lim. to £660 and 290kg Lim. to £560. Derrylin Producer 300kg Ch. to £680, 300kg Ch. to £650 and 300kg Ch. to £615. Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Ch. to £670 and 290kg Ch. to £630. Derrylin Producer 300kg Lim. to £615, 310kg Lim. to £570 and 310kg Lim. to £560. Tempo Producer 250kg Sim. to £600, 260kg Sim. to £550 and 230kg Sim. to £495. Belleek Producer 290kg Ch. to £605. Newtownbutler Producer 200kg Sim. to £430.