Mourne Blackface hoggets sell to a high of £230

At the sale on Saturday (September 8th) fat lambs sold to £86, store lambs sold to £69.50, fat ewes sold to £88 and breeding hoggets to sold to £230.

Fat lambs: Kilcoo farmer, £86 for 27kg (318ppk). Hilltown farmers, £85.50 for 25kg (342ppk), £84.50 for 24kg (352ppk), £84 for 25kg (336ppk), £83 for 24kg (345ppk), £82 for 24.5kg (334ppk), £79.50 for 24.5kg (324ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £82 for 25.5kg (319ppk). Cabra farmer, £80.50 for 23kg (339ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £79 for 23.5kg (337ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £78.50 for 22.5kg (350ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £78 for 22kg (351ppk), £77 for 24.5kg (313ppk).

Store lambs: Kilcoo farmer, £69.50 for 16.5kg (421ppk), £66.50 for 18kg (359ppk), £65.50 for 18kg (359ppk), £65 for 18.5kg (360ppk), £61 for 16kg (365ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £67 for 18kg (342ppk). Castlewellan farmer,£64.50 for 18kg (352ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £62.50 for 17kg (368ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer, £88. Rostrevor farmer, £85. Mayobridge farmer,£84.50, £83. Mullaghbawn farmer, £84 (twice).

Mourne Blackface breeding ewes: Hilltown farmer, £230, £170, £115, £100. Kilcoo farmer, £102.

Fat lambs sold to £90, store lambs sold to £71, fat ewes sold to £75 and breeding hoggets sold to £128 at the sale on Thursday, September 6th.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer, £90 for 30kg (296ppk), £80 for 23.5kg (340ppk), £79 for 23kg (342ppk). Cabra farmer, £86.50 for 30kg (288ppk). Kilcoo farmer-£86 for 25kg (338ppk). Banbridge farmer, £83 for 22.5kg (368ppk), £82.50 for 24kg (343ppk). Newcastle farmer, £81 for 24kg (341ppk). Hilltown farmer, £81 for 24kg (337ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £80 for 24.5kg (323ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £80 for 20kg (398ppk), £77 for 23.5kg (324ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £76 for 22.5kg (339ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer, £71 for 18kg (383ppk). Attical farmer, £70.50 for 16kg (417ppk), £68.50 for 18.5kg (368ppk). Hilltown farmer, £68 for 17kg (382ppk), £67.50 for 19kg (355ppk), £67 for 18kg (356ppk). Kilcoo farmer,£66.50 for 17kg (386ppk). Banbridge farmer, £66 for 17.5kg (377ppk).

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer, £75 (twice). Banbridge farmer, £72. Hilltown farmer-£70, £68. Kilcoo farmer, £69.

Breeding hoggets: Hilltown farmer, £128, £121 (twice).

Breeding Texel ram: Kilkeel farmer, £250.