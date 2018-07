Much stronger trade for sheep at Massereene

A much stronger trade this week at Monday’s sheep sales at Massereene, with lamb prices up around 20p a kg.

Lightweight Lots selling from 385p to 402p for a pen of Texels 23kg @ 92.50. Heavy Lots selling from 92.50 to 103 per Hd. Cast Ewes also met a firmer trade selling up to 112 for Texels.

LAMB PRICES:

Ballyclare Producer 3 Lambs 23kg @ 92.50. = 402p. Carnlough Producer 21 Lambs 23kg @ 92. = 400p. Ballinderry Producer 9 Lambs 24kg @ 96. = 400p. Antrim Producer 6 Lambs 23kg @ 92. = 400p. Crumlin Producer 7 Lambs 23kg @ 91. = 396p. Dromara Producer 9 Lambs 23.5kg @ 93. = 396p. Moira Producer 4 Lambs 23.5kg @93. = 396p. Dundrod Producer 8 Lambs 23.5kg @ 92.50. = 394p. Ballycarry Producer 12 Lambs 23.5kg @ 92.50. = 394p. Antrim Producer 20 Lambs 23kg @ 90.50. = 393p. Antrim Producer 20 Lambs 23kg @ 90.50. = 393p. Glenarm Producer 45 Lambs 22.5kg @ 88.50. = 393p. Cookstown Producer 43 Lambs 21.5kg @ 84.50. = 393p. Crumlin Producer 14 Lambs 24kg @ 94. = 392p. Ballinderry Producer 24 Lambs 23kg @ 90. = 391p. Crumlin Producer 50 Lambs 22kg @ 86. = 391p. Antrim Producer 15 Lambs 23kg @ 90. = 391p. Ballymena Producer 34 Lambs 23kg @ 89.50. = 389p. Antrim Producer 18 Lambs 21kg @ 81.50. = 388p. Toome Producer 12 Lambs 24kg @ 93. = 388p. Dromore Producer 44 Lambs 24kg @ 93. = 388p. Crumlin Producer 9 Lambs 23.5kg @ 91. = 387p. Crumlin Producer 17 Lambs 23kg @ 89. = 387p. Glenavy Producer 14 Lambs 21.5kg @ 83. = 386p. Antrim Producer 18 Lambs 21kg @ 81. = 386p. Crumlin Producer 30 Lambs 22kg @ 85. = 386p. Banbridge Producer 30 Lambs 22kg @ 85. = 386p. Antrim Producer 5 Lambs 22kg @ 85. = 386p. Rathkenny Producer 9 Lambs 22.5kg @ 87. = 387p. Crumlin Producer 24 Lambs 22kg @ 84.50. = 384p. Carrickfergus Producer 5 Lambs 24.5kg @ 94. = 384p. Mallusk Producer 6 Lambs 24.5kg @ 94. = 384p. Larne Producer 9 Lambs 21kg @ 80.50. = 383p. Ballynure Producer 20 Lambs 20.5kg @ 78.50. = 383p. Glenavy Producer 13 Lambs 23.5kg @ 90. = 383p. Crumlin Producer 29 Lambs 25kg @ 95.50. = 382p. Crumlin Producer 37 Lambs 24.5kg @ 93.50. = 382p. Antrim Producer 16 Lambs 24.5kg @ 93.50. = 382p. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 23.5kg @ 89.50. = 381p. Ballymena Producer 22 Lambs 21.5kg @ 82. = 381p. Randalstown Producer 22 Lambs 22kg @ 83.50. = 380p. Lurgan Producer 9 Lambs 22kg @ 83.50. = 380p. HEAVY LAMBS:

Antrim Producer 10 Lambs 29kg @ 103. Maghera Producer 22 Lambs 26kg @ 98. Dromore Producer 26 Lambs 26kg @ 97. Ballymena Producer 30 Lambs 26kg @ 95. Antrim Producer 30 Lambs 25kg @ 95.50. Moira Producer 4 Lambs 26.5kg @ 95. Tobermore Producer 30 Lambs 24kg @ 92.50.

CAST EWES:

TEXELS: Ballynure Producer Single @ 112. Ballyclare Producer Single @ 103. Ballycarry Producer Single @ 102. Islandmagee Producer Single @ 101. Ballyclare Producer 7 @ 100. Greyabbey Producer 7 @ 100.

SUFFOLK: Crumlin Producer 7 @ 95. Antrim Producer 5 @ 95. Ballywalter Producer 6 @ 92. Ballywalter Producer 7 @ 90.

CHAROLLAIS: Mallusk Producer 10 @ 99. Ballyclare Producer 4 @ 96. Antrim Producer 12 @ 93.

MULES: Kilwaughter Producer 8 @ 88. Kilwaughter Producer 6 @ 87. Raloo Producer 12 @ 86. Armoy Producer 12 @ 85.

BLACKFACE: Glenarm Producer 44 @ 51. Glenwherry Producer 29 @ 50.