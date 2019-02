Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks and bulls sell to £1,170

Another good supply of cattle on offer although the quality was not as good as previous weeks.

Bullock and bull prices: D J Thompson, Castlederg 650kgs, £1,170; W J Ballantine, Drumlea 560kgs, £1,050, 470kgs, £830. J C Gallagher, Strabane 580kgs, £1,050, 570kgs, £1,025, 545kgs, £1,000, 550kgs, £1,010, 540kgs, £990; W J Marshall, Strabane 590kgs, £1,005; B McKenna, Legnabraid 425kgs, £970, 445kgs, £955, 460kgs, £890, 400kgs, £885, 360kgs, £810, 380kgs, £785, 330kgs, £740; a New Buildings farmer 500kgs, £955; T J Nugent, Omagh 430kgs, £865 and J Wauchope, Strabane 430kgs, £850.

Heifer prices: D J Thompson, Castlederg 580kgs, £1,115, 605kgs, £1,030; a Strabane farmer 515kgs, £1,080, 510kgs, £940; R Kerrigan, Donemana 615kgs, £1,085; R Giles, Omagh 580kgs, £1,040. W J Ballantine, Glenhull 480kgs, £950. T O’Neill, Strabane 450kgs, £900, 430kgs, £875. B McKenna, Legnabraid 365kgs, £795.

Sheep sale: Fat hoggets - R Baxter 26.4kgs, £95; S A Conway 24.7kgs, £93; D Dunbar 25.1kgs, £91; G McFarland 22.8kgs, £88.50; D Love 23.9kgs, £88.50 and P McFarland 24.1kgs (horned) £89.

Fat ewes sold up to £87.