Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks and bulls sell to £1,560

A large seasonal entry of cattle on offer sold to a strong trade in all sections resulting in 100% clearance.

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,560 and £755 over £1 per kg while heifers sold to £1,195 and £615 over £1 per kg and fat cows selling to £1,310 and £193 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: R Millar, Newtownstewart 680kgs, £193, 680kgs, £161, 600kgs, £164. R Allison, Killymore 590kgs, £182, 670kgs, £163, 570kgs, £154; C Sproule, Gortin 620kgs, £158 and J Hunter, Droit 620kgs, £171, 540kgs, £153.

Fat bull 995kgs, £1,560.

Bullock and bull prices: A Castlederg farmer 685kgs, £1,440, 600kgs, £1,205. S Devine, Donemana 615kgs, £1,140, 485kgs, £990; J E Mullan, Claudy 530kgs, £1,060, 510kgs, £1,020, 520kgs, £1,000. B Blee, Donemana 485kgs, £990, 460kgs, £925. S Allison, Killymore 480kgs, £900, 290kgs, £705, 320kgs, £750 and £725, 330kgs, £720, 340kgs, £730. M McShane, Glenmornan 385kgs, £860, 325kgs, £770, 380kgs £760, 350kgs, £770.

Heifer prices: S Devine, Donemana 630kgs, £1,195, 490kgs, £960. A Donemana farmer 440kgs, £1,130, 460kgs, £1,075, 425kgs, £935 and £840, 380kgs, £850 and £775. C Sproule, Gortin 585kgs, £1,160, 575kgs, £1,130. R Giles, Omagh 485kgs, £1,125, 500kgs, £1,110, 510kgs, £1,050 555kgs, £1,000. R Smyth, Donemana 500kgs, £1,000, 480kgs, £960. R Millar 430kgs, £900 and D Britton, Donemana 455kgs, £980 and £800, 460kgs, £900 and £815, 440kgs, £935.

Lamb prices: D W Clarke 25kgs, £100; 24.4kgs, £96; R Scott 24.75, £98; D Millar 23kgs, £95; D Dunbar 23.7kgs, £95; R Pinkerton 23.3kgs, £95; S Smyth 22kgs, £90; J Lowry 21.75kgs, £89.50 and C Kee 21.5kgs, £87.

Fat ewes sold up to £80.