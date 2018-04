Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,505

Another full yard of cattle on Saturday saw bullocks and bulls selling to £1,505 and £810 over £1, heifers selling to £1,295 and £715 over £1 and fat cows selling to £206 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: Jas Lowry, Bready 695kgs, £1,505. G S Farms Ltd, Strabane 685kgs, £1,410, 640kgs, £1,375, 610kgs, £1340 and £1,305. T M Dooher, Donemana 540kgs, £1,225, 575kgs, £1,255, 520kgs, £1,195, £1,080 and £1,055, 470kgs, £1,040, N and J Black, Carnargan 455kgs, £1,155 and £1,000, 430kgs, £915. T Wallace, Donemana 500kgs, £1,020, 440kgs, £975 and £895, C Doherty, Strabane 375kgs, £925, a local farmer 580kgs, £1,100; E Caldwell, Claudy 480kgs, £1,015, 440kgs, £975, 395kgs, £930 and £925, 380kgs, £825. J Moore, Claudy 410kgs, £915, 370kgs, £895. M McNamee, Newtownstewart 455kgs, £925, 380kgs, £890 and £810. R Robb, Castlederg 400kgs, £945.

Heifer prices: Martin Sheerin, Donemana 630kgs, £1,295, 665kgs, £1275, 590kgs, £1,225, Raymond Buchanan, Donemana 545kgs, £1,260, 580kgs, £1,180, 500kgs, £1,020, 555kgs, £1,020, G S Farm Ltd, Strabane 550kgs, £1,150, 570kgs, £1,025, Tony Harley, Plumbridge 455kgs, £1,050, 460kgs, £1,045, 440kgs, £1,025, 400kgs, £995, 470kgs, £955, 410kgs, £850. R Miller, Newtownstewart 460kgs, £995, 510kgs, £950, 470kgs, £900, 495kgs, £960. A local farmer 580kgs, £1,020, Joe Moore, Claudy 380kgs, £900 and T Fyffe, Archill 465kgs, £960.

Sheep sale: Spring lambs - R Daly 23kgs, £125; R Scott 21.3kgs, £124.50. D Millar 23kgs, £125. T Robb 21.8kgs, £118. R Robb 20kgs, £107.

Fat ewes sold up to £128, ewes and lambs sold up to £190.