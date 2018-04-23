Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,610

An excellent entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks and bulls selling to £1,610 and £775 over £1 per kg.

Heifers selling to £1,465 and £815 over £1 per kg.

Fat cows to £1,480 and £195 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: B Dooher, Donemana 835kgs, £1,610. Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 670kgs, £1,390, 570kgs, £1,100; J B and A McLaughlin, Claudy 600kgs, £1,300, 610kgs, £1,200, 620kgs, £1,280, 640kgs, £1,260, 580kgs, £1,185, 550kgs, £1,150, 590kgs, £1,090, 530kgs, £1,070 and £1,040, 510kgs £1010. M Crossan Park Claudy 605kgs £1370, 610kgs £1190, 590kgs, £1,280, 555kgs, £1,200.

A special feature of the sale was 16 bulls just 12 moths old offered by Mr Bob Matthewson selling from £980 to £1,190 per head overall average £1,052 ranging from £525 to £740 over weight and average of £220 per 100kgs (a credit to Bob’s management and production).

J W Wauchope, Strabane 570kgs, £1,195, 485kgs, £1,065 and £1,020; William A Hamilton, Castlederg 510kgs, £1,080, 450kgs, £940; V McGarvey, Plumbridge 470kgs, £1,040; K Kerrigan, Castlederg 460kgs, £1,030, 530kgs, £995 and F McBride, Gortin 460kgs, £1,010, 390kgs, £865 smaller bullocks selling up to £3 per kg.

Heifer prices: Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 650kgs, £1,465 (£225 per 100kgs) 600kgs, £1,340; T M Dooher, Donemana 490kgs, £1,180 and £1,000, 500kgs, £1,100, 540kgs, £1,100, 550kgs, £1,080, 480kgs, £990. R Miller, Newtownstewart 460kgs, £1,010, 560kgs, £1,150, 460kgs, £930, 480kgs, £945. B Cooper, Castlederg 460kgs, £955. William A Hamilton, Castlederg 460kgs, £910. A Gortin farmer 400kgs, £855.

Fat cows: D McCullagh, Greencastle 760kgs, £195; R Matthewson, Killymore 670kgs, £180; R Baird, Camus 630kgs, £171. K Kelly, Gortin 525kgs, £162, 515kgs, £132. E Kerrigan, Castlederg 700kgs, £161. F McBride, Gortin 825kgs, £140. A Ferguson, Lislea 660kgs, £126. P McKane, Strabane 510kgs, £150.