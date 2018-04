Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,520

Another full yard of mainly quality cattle sold to a superb trade in all departments with some outstanding prices being recorded with bullocks selling to £1,520 and £820 over £1 per kg.

Heifers sold to £1,370 and £780 over £1 per kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,460 and £206 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 740kgs, £1,520, 685kgs, £1,505 (£820 over £1), 685kgs, £1,435, 565kgs, £1,200. Ian Millar, Douglas Bridge 675kgs, £1,405, 640kgs, £1,300, 600kgs, £1,290. G McCausland, Moyle 660kgs, £1,400, 575kgs, £1,285, 470kgs, £1,065, 585kgs, £1,020, 445kgs, £960. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 690kgs, £1,245 and £1,140, 510kgs, £1,135 and £1,050, 650kgs, £1,170, 550kgs, £1,190 and £1,185, 675kgs, £1,170; D J Thompson, Castlederg 575kgs, £1,175, 620kgs, £1085, 590kgs, £1,060, 540kgs, £1,000. T Robb, Castlederg 540kgs, £1,185 and £1,100, 585kgs, £1,080, 515kgs, £1,070. Alan Orr, Plumbridge 590kgs, £1,165, 460kgs, £1,090, 630kgs, £1,055, 425kgs, £960, 380kgs, £860. R Sproule, Castlederg 510kgs, £1,150, 360kgs, £880, 350kgs, £830. K McMullin, Gortin 545kgs, £1,180. E McNamee, Omagh 480kgs, £1,050, 445kgs, £990, 415kgs, £980; J J Cochrane, Donemana 410kgs, £890; a New Buildings farmer 395kgs, £920, 440kgs, £870.

Heifer prices: K McMullin, Gortin 590kgs, £1,370, 540kgs, £1,180, 470kgs, £1,025, 460kgs, £910, 490kgs, £915; a Strabane farmer 535kgs, £1,165, S Hemphill, Castlederg 570kgs, £1,155 and £1,150, 535kgs, £1,070, 520kgs, £990. D C Millar, Douglas Bridge 545kgs, £1,125, 475kgs, £1,070. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 510kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £1,055. Robert Buchanan, Drumquin 350kgs, £955, 380kgs, £910, 320kgs, £800. E McNamee, Omagh 365kgs, £815. J J Cochrane, Donemana 360kgs, £805.

Fat cows: D C Millar, Douglas Bridge 435kgs, £206; W J Lynch, Omagh 735kgs, £199, 660kgs, £163; M K Blee, Donemana 615kgs, £161. J Ballantine, Gortin 475kgs, £149, 520kgs, £139. R A Kerrigan, Donemana 760kgs, £136, 1,065kgs, £133.

Friesian cows: S Reid, Drumquin 545kgs, £139, 715kgs, £134; J Gallagher, Strabane 665kgs £120.

Sheep sale: Spring lambs - R Scott 24.5kgs, £131; G Hamilton 23kgs, £128; Ms Laura Millar 24.25kgs, £128.

Fat ewes: R Scott £130, £100 and £68; H McFarland £131, W D Millar £120; R Pollock £103; T Robb £108 and £90, Peter McCrory £105; A Patrick £90; D Dunbar £85; I Kee £80, Gary Hamilton £80; Hoggets; H McFarland 24kgs, £125; Gortin Farmer 27.5kgs, £126.50; 22.5kgs, £109; D Dunbar 26.75kg, £125 and W D Millar 25.3kgs, £118.