Newtownstewart Mart: Bulls and bullocks selling to £1,160

Numbers were less than previous weeks for mostly weanling type cattle on offer however demand ensured a complete clearance.

Bulls and bullocks selling to £1,160, heifers sold to £1,005 and fat cows sold to £1,100.

Fat cows: Martin Sheerin, Donemana 750kgs, £147; Barry McCullagh, Gortin 625kgs, £128; S Gallen, Castlederg 560kgs, £126, 550kgs, £118. W Kerlin, Claudy 600kgs, £128. J Moore, Claudy 630kgs, £116 and S A Britton, Donemana 615kgs, £122.

Heifer prices: C Houston, Donemana 470kgs, £1,005, a Gortin farmer 320kgs, £725 and £625, 280kgs, £635 (£227 per 100kgs), G McDonnell, Strabane 330kgs, £700, C Meenan, Gortin 335kgs, £700. J S Britton, Donemana 370kgs, £680.

Bullock and bull prices: A Strabane farmer 640kgs, £1,160; C Houston, Donemana 520kgs, £965 and £955. W J McLaughlin, Claudy 460kgs, £860, 440kgs, £825 and £805. A Gortin farmer 370kgs, £870, 335kgs, £800 and £775, 380kgs, £790, 310kgs, £760 (£245 per 100kgs) 250kgs, £645 (£258 per 100kgs), M McKeown, Gortin 400kgs, £790, C Meenan, Gortin 360kgs, £700. I Donnell, Strabane 370kgs, £695, 305kgs, £665, 320kgs, £640, 330kgs, £645.