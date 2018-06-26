Newtownstewart Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,525

A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £1,525 and £196 per 100kg.

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,480 and £685 over £1 per kg, while heifers sold to £1,200 and £650 over £1 per kg.

Cows with calves: Peter Connelly, Fintona, £1,620 and £1,600; D Devine, Donemana, £1,550, £1,530, £1,440 and £1430.

Fat cows: A Sproule, Kesh, 545kgs, £196 and 610kgs, £174; S Robinson, Raghen, 520kgs, £180, 680kgs, £143; Stephen Kee, Douglas Bridge, 600kgs, £176, 675kgs, £153; R Mattherson, Killymore, 640kgs, £166; Conor Gallagher, Moyle, 845kgs, £162; L Devine, Strabane, 730kgs, £153; S Allison, Killymore, 595kgs, £155, 665kgs, £153, 620kgs, £150; S Connolly, Victoria Bridge, 920kgs, £166, 760kgs, £154; Peter McBride, Crannagh, 810kgs, £148 and R Buchanon, Donemana, 750kgs, £150.

Bullocks and bull prices: A Millar, Sion Mills, 795kgs, £1,480, 550kgs, £1,215, 510kgs, £1,180, 515kgs, £1,140; Mrs R Macbeth, Claudy, 710kgs, £1,365, 665kgs, £1,280, 530kgs, £1,130; W J Kee, Strabane, 685kgs, £1,275, 660kgs, £1,205 and £1,120; M Morris, Mountfield, 560, £1,155; P Hegarty, Strabane, 715kgs and 695kgs, £1225; D Gallen, Killeater, 425kgs, £1,115, 470kgs, £1,145, 410kgs, £1,010; L McAleer, Donemana, 565kgs, £1,090; a Magheramason farmer, 615kgs, £1,180, 555kgs, £1,045; R Kerrigan, Donemana, 520kgs, £1,025 and B Devine, Donemana, 510kgs, £1,085.

Heifer prices: M McShane, Glenmornan, 600kgs, £1,235, 520kgs, £960 and £950; A Millar, Sion Mills, 550kgs, £1,200, £1,185 and £1,175, 540kgs, £1,190, 530kgs, £1,020; M McNamee, Crockatore, 470kgs, £1,050, 440kgs, £905; R Miller, Newtownstewart, 580kgs, £1,180, 450kgs, £1,045, 500kgs, £1,000, 475kgs, £945; M Connell, Claudy, 490kgs, £1,135, 530kgs, £1,035; S Hemphill, Castlederg, 630kgs, £1,190, 610kgs, £1,130; B Devine, Donemana, 510kgs, £1,020 and a Magheramason farmer, 520kgs, £960 and £955.