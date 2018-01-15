Newtownstewart Mart: Fat cows selling to £1,275

Increased numbers of cattle on offer sold to a very satisfactory trade with fat cows selling to £1,275 and £173 per 100kgs.

Heifers selling to £1,190 and £630 over £1, bullocks to £1,300 and £670 over £1.

Fat cows: W T R Crawford 675kgs, £173; W T Stronge, Ederney 630kgs, £160, 805kgs, £158, 545kgs, £127, 590kgs, £114. I N Kee, Douglas Bridge 790kgs £160. W D C Millar, Douglas Bridge 650kgs, £155, 675kgs, £148. G Cooke, Gortin 755kgs, £153; S Robinson, Reaghan 660kgs, £133, 630kgs, £131, 505kgs, £118. J F McHugh, Castlederg 650kgs, £131.

Heifer prices: W T R Crawford, Droit 520kgs, £1,150, 590kgs, £1,190, 545kgs, £1,140, £1,115 and £1,065, 500kgs, £1,090 and £945, 480kgs £1,025, £1,005 and £1,000, 475kgs, £905, 430kgs, £880. A Armstrong, Dromore 550kgs, £1,135 and £1,100. A Strabane farmer 530kgs, £1,155, 580kgs, £1,065. J F McHugh, Castlederg 515kgs, £1,040, 525kgs, £1,000, 535kgs, £980, 575kgs, £1,005, 500kgs, £960. L McFarmand, Omagh 540kgs, £1,100, 590kgs, £1,085, 525kgs, £1,000, 515kgs, £970. S McFarland, Sion Mills 540kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £980, 460kgs, £895. R Giles, Omagh 630kgs, £1,075, 540kgs, £1,005, 500kgs, £905 and £900.

Bullocks and bulls: R Scott, Newtownstewart 660kgs, £1,300, 590kgs, £1,265 and £1,150, 615kgs, £1,155. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 700kgs, £1,160, 560kgs, £1,145, 540kgs, £1,075, 660kgs, £1,045; J F McHugh, Castlederg 515kgs, £1,060, 475kgs, £1,045, 570kgs, £1,060, 475kgs, £890, 420kgs, £855. H A Young, Castlederg 570kg, 570kgs, £1,170. R Hemphill, Castlederg 580kgs, £1,150. A Strabane farmer 560kgs, £1,115. M Lynch, Omagh 490kgs, £1,040. S McFarland, Sion Mills 565kgs, £1,115.

Sheep sale: Fat hoggets: D Pinkerton 27.80kgs, £92; D Dunbar 27kgs, £90.50; P J McCullagh 26kgs, £90; E Darragh 25kgs, £87; S Robinson 23.75kgs, £86; L McFarland 23kgs, £85; C Hood 23.25kgs, £85; P McFarland 24kgs, £85.50; K McNamee 26kgs, £88.

Fat ewes and rams: D Pinkerton £90 and £74; S Smyth £90, £80 and £74; K Quinn £90 and £70; A Robinson £75 and £66; G McFarland £72 and £65.