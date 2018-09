Newtownstewart Mart: Quality lots sell to £1,355

Another good entry of stock on offer saw quality lots selling to £1,355, £755 over £1 and £275 per 100kgs for heifers while bullocks sold to £1,365 and £735 over £1 however backward and plainer cattle met a more difficult market.

Fat cows: D J Baxter, Crowhill 670kgs, £155; J Quinn, Donemana 695kgs, £152; a Drumquin farmer 715kgs, £143; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 740kgs, £138, 615kgs, £122. B T McGlinchey, Omagh 725kgs, £136, 680kgs, £131. M Moore, Drumquin 745kgs, £135. M Morris, Omagh 740kgs, £132 and £131; J Sayers Donemana 700kgs, £137, 600kgs, £120, 560kgs, £120; H Sayers Donemana 745kgs, £121, 560kgs, £111 and a Castlederg farmer 645kgs £124; 635kgs, £121.

Heifer prices: D McCullagh, Greencastle 600kgs, £1,355; W T R Crawford, Droit 610kgs, £1,330, 600kgs, £1,300, 620kgs, £1,295 555kgs, £1,215, 565kgs, £1,190, 545kgs, £1,190, 570kgs, £1,190 530kgs, £1,075. An Omagh farmer 590kgs, £1,230, 565kgs, £1,250 and £1,165, 465kgs, £980, 500kgs, £900. D J Baxter, Crowhill 430kgs, £1,180 (£750 over £1 and £275 per 100kgs), £1,105, £950 and £840, 470kgs, £1,090, 450kgs, £950 and £935, 410kgs, £1,010. A Castlederg farmer 510kgs, £1,045, 520kgs, £1,000, 470kgs, £990, 460kgs, £955, 430kgs, £905, 450kgs, £890. E Moss, Castlederg 545kgs, £1,180, 470kgs, £1,060, 435kgs, £1,030, 440kgs, £1,020, 480kgs, £980. V McCrory, Omagh 540kgs, £1,090. A Drumquin farmer 570kgs, £1,220. V I Pinkerton, Omagh 510kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £800; a local farmer 525kgs, £1,075 and £1,020, 475kgs, £935, 495kgs, £945. W D Millar Glenock 430kgs, £855.

Bullock prices: R F Cummings, Strabane 630kgs, £1,365 and £1,145, 580kgs, £1,285; a Drumquin farmer 625kgs, £1,315, 555kgs, £1,245, 535kgs, £1,055, 610kgs, £1,250; M Morris, Omagh 550kgs, £1,235. V J Arthur, Douglas Bridge 600kgs, £1,285, 590kgs, £1,220, 635kgs, £1,215 and £1,200; D Clarke, Ballymagorry 570kgs, £1,250; Jas Quinn Donemana 470kgs £1,020. A local farmer 540kgs, £1,180, 570kgs, £1,155, 525kgs, £1,080, 505kgs, £1,050. A Castlederg farmer 550kgs, £1,190, £1,165 and £1,155, 510kgs, £1,115; S Millar, Newtownstewart 510kgs, £1,050; V McCrory, Omagh 490kgs, £1,115, 455kgs, £855, 400kgs, £810. Wesley Hawkes, Castlederg 450kgs, £980, 420kgs, £920, 500kgs, £975, 410kgs, £875.

Sheep sale: Sample lamb prices - R Pinkerton 25.25kgs, £89; R Scott 23.75kgs, £84.80; P A Keenan 24kgs, £84.80; Ronnie Scott 25.4kgs, £84.50; G McFarland 24.27kgs, £84.20; K Kelly 25kgs, £84.50; C Devine 24.1kgs, £83.50; R Allison 24.8kgs, £82; T Rosborough 26.3kgs, £82; N Coulter 25.27kgs, £81; T McNamee 22.30kgs, £78.50; A Condy 23.6kgs, £78; D Kee 24.4kgs, £78.50; R Orr 21.6kgs, £73 and A McMullan 23kgs, £76.

Fat ewes sold up to £82.