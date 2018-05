Omagh Mart: Bull and bullock calves sell to £1,190

The non-appearance of spring was no deterrent to trade at Omagh on Wednesday, as 400 calves on offer sold to over £3 per kilo for quality lightweights.

Bull/bullock calves: G Donnelly, Trillick 410k, £1,190; 345k, £1,030; 330k, £875; J Patterson, Drumquin 400k, £1,040; 420k, £1,005; 340k, £900; L McGirr, Fintona 410k, £1,010; William Gamble, Donemana 405k, £990; A Garrity, Trillick 420k, £1,005; 470k, £1,060; T McKinley, Botera 440k, £1,045; 400k, £975; D Hall, Sixmilecross 440k, £1,035; 425k, £1,000; 460k, £1,070; S McGurk, Drumlea 530k, £1,165 and £1,090; 555k, £1,125; Robin Giles, Beragh 430k, £1,000; 335k, £875; C Campbell, Tattykeel 405k, £925; 350k, £850; 335k, £810; B McCarney, Seskinore 440k, £990; 460k, £1,040; K Hunter, Castlederg 400k, £1,135; E O’Kane, Drumquin 345k, £970; 375k, £1,030; Robert Sproule, Castlederg 320k, £880; B Mullan, Mullaslin 305k, £840; Jas McBride, Strabane 360k, £990; F Clarke, Drumlea 305k, £830; B Moss, Scraghey 385k, £985; 350k, £870; M D Doonan, Drumskinney 315k, £785; 310k, £765; B McCanny, Drumquin 210k, £685; M McCoy, Dromore 220k, £705; 250k, £705 and C Houston, Aughabrack 245k, £755; 300k, £780.

Heifer calves: S McGirr, Ballygawley 435k, £1,000; 365k, £845 and £835; K Harpur, Castlederg 425k, £940; 320k, £875; A Moore, Newtownstewart 425k, £940; 245k, £690; R Hemphill, Drumquin 315k, £805; 350k, £840; J McFarlane, Broughderg 325k, £820; 365k, £860; K Maguire, Drumquin 305k, £750; 325k, £755; T Conlin, Fintona 340k, £825; P Gormley, Drumquin 375k, £900; 345k, £815; 360k, £845; M and F McDonnell, Dromore 340k, £800; 380k, £870; 410k, £865; 395k, £860; R Thompson, Castlederg 360k, £845; J J Muldoon, Cookstown 400k, £900; 285k, £700; E Wylie, Newbuildings 290k, £795; F Clarke, Drumlea 295k, £795; L Hamilton, Drumlea 285k, £745; 290k, £725; L Barton, Lack 315k, £720; B McMenamin, Castlederg 315, £715; 350k, £780; B Mullan, Mullaslin 355k, £805; 375k, £840 and N Graham, Kesh 320k, £740; 355k, £785.

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1,620 paid to Ray Elkin, Omagh, for a Simmental cow and Charolais heifer calf.