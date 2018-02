Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,265 for 545k

More cattle in all sections this week with demand firm for all sorts, especially lightweights continental types.

Bullocks

F Ferris, Leglands 545k, £1,265; 580k, £1,265; 525k, £1,130, P O’Hagan, Eskra 505k, £1,145, P McCullagh, Plumbridge 510k, £1,145, K Doherty, Strabane 510k, £1,140, D McFarland, Sixmilecross 545k, £1,205; 605k, £1,300, William Thompson, Lack 510k, £1,115; 550k, £1,165; 400k, £1,010, William Doherty, Strabane 520k, £1,130; 530k, £1,130; 440k, £1,055, Robert Wilson, Baronscourt 510k, £1,125; 690k, £1,460; 630k, £1,305, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 610k, £1,300; 590k, £1,235, N Doherty, Killeter 425k, £1,045; 470k, £1,110, J Alexander, Drumquin 400k, £955, M Ballantine, Gortin 490k, £1,125; 460k, £1,055; 660k, £1,385, S and L Alexander, Corlea 500k, £1,080; 380k, £940, D Kerr, Seskinore 480k, £1,035, John Mullan, Claudy 450k, £965, J Bratton, Lack 390k, £1,025; 375k, £985, M McDonald, Creggan 380k, £970; 290k, £690, W B Coll, Drumquin 375k, £870, R Gordon, Drumquin 380k, £830, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 565k, £1,190, W Nixon, Donemana 530k, £1,115; 565k, £1,170, Jas Devlin, Kiltmanagh 515k, £1,075; 510k, £1,050; 530k, £1,090, B Donnelly, Eskra 540k, £1,120.

Heifers

C McGlinchey, Drumlea 535k, £1,310, J Robinson, Donemana 520k, £1,175; 445k, £970, D McFarland, Sixmilecross 580k, £1,270; 535k, £1,125; 560k, £1,165, R Murphy, Pomeroy 525k, £1,135; 510k, £1,065; 530k, £1,085; 445k, £1,050, A Corrigan, Fintona 625k, £1,330; 600k, £1,280; 545k, £1,130, N McCombe, Donemana 545k, £1,155; 530k, £1,100; 635k, £1,300, R J Rankin, Castlederg 525k, £1,100, D Gillan, Garvagh 505k, £1,050; 455k, £970, V McCrystal, Ballygawley 695k, £1,445, William Johnston, Lack 430k, £1,055, J Woods, Beragh 475k, £1,080; 410k, £920; 400k, £870, G Devenney, Dromore 475k, £1,075; 370k, £930, W O’Shea, Belleek 445k, £995; 415k, £900, Loane Partners, Kesh 440k, £980; 330k, £740; 380k, £815, R Gilmore, Dromore 405k, £885, C Devine, Strabane 465k, £1,025, L Maguire, Derrylin 435k, £930; 355k, £865; 380k, £855; 280k, £775, C Carson, Drumlegagh 485k, £1,030, S and L Alexander, Corlea 340k, £820; 365k, £860; 310k, £700, I Fraser, Mayne 400k, £840.

Fat cows

M McElhinney, Park 780k, £196; 850k, £166, D McFarland, Sixmilecross 520k, £188, K Walsh, Waterside 770k, £182, P McNulty, Mountfield 700k, £181, M McAleer, Teebane 480k, £174, N McCauley, Urney 600k, £171; 530k, £170; 610k, £166, T MacRory, Ballygawley 680k, £170; 670k, £167, M Donaghy, Creggan 580k, £170, S Molloy, Cookstown 650k, £168, R Weir, Lack 530k, £167, P Monaghan, Fintona 740k, £160, Paul Slane, Carrickmore 710k, £165, S Allen, Fyfin 700k, £160.

Dropped calves

J Teague, Letteree Dairies £500 and £490 Charolais bulls; £350 Charolais heifer, W H Cummings, Castlederg £440 Belgian Blue bull, G Monaghan, Trillick £430 Simmental bull, L Lougue, Trillick £420 Belgian Blue bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £390 Belgian Blue bull, D Lindsay, Sion Mills £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Wilson, Omagh £380 Belgian Blue bull; £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £365 Limousin bull, G Young, Castlederg £360 Simmental bull, D. McClure, Beragh £365 Belgian Blue heifer, A Patrick, Drumlegagh £330 Belgian Blue heifer; £355 Belgian Blue bull, A Doak, Clanabogan £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Vance, Trillick £355 Simmental bull.

Sale of wintered suckled calves.

A monster show of 630 calves met excellent demand, with elite sorts selling as high as £3 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

Jas McBride, Strabane 390k, £1,180; 420k, £1,030; 345k, £905, G Devenney, Dromore 400k, £1,140; 440k, £1,115; 375k, £1,000; 315k, £835, A Teague, Dromore 405k, £1,110; 390k, £1,030; 270k, £800, N McCauley, Urney 410k, £1,115; 375k, £870; 360k, £830, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 440k, £1,160; 405k, £1,060; 300k, £760, K Quinn, Strabane 450k, £1,170; 400k, £990; 425k, £1,040; 400k, £1,100, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 470k, £1,190; 465k, £1,100; 515k, £1,175, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 440k, £1,080; 450k, £1,070, K McAleer, Loughmacrory 420k, £1,030, R Hemphill, Drumquin 405k, £980; 400k, £950, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 440k, £1,050, D Huey, Artigarvan 470k, £1,100, J McFarlane, Broughderg 350k, £980, E McNabb, Drumquin 300k, £830, M McGlinchey, Drumlea 345k, £950; 360k, £940, A McMullan, Castlederg 350k, £940; 360k, £940, G McCarron, Irvinestown 370k, £970, P Gormley, Drumquin 345k, £905; 400k, £920, D McCullagh, Plumbridge 360k, £935, M McCoy, Dromore 360k, £920, S Reid, Drumquin 395k, £965; 505k, £1,150; 460k, £1,075, J Patterson, Drumquin 375k, £910; 410k, £950, L Alexander, Corlea 240k, £715, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 515k, £1,210, William Farrell, Drumquin 530k, £1,110; 560k, £1,150.

Heifer calves

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 425k, £1,020; 405k, £895; 390k, £960; 385k, £945, M Scott, Newtownstewart 405k, £925; 365k, £900, S F Laird, Ardstraw 420k, £955; 395k, £960, M Gilmore, Pomeroy 410k, £930, K Quinn, Strabane 445k, £1,000; 355k, £885, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 375k, £945; 360k, £855; 295k, £750, J McFarlane, Broughderg 340k, £835, K McCullagh, Greencastle 315k, £770; 305k, £690, C T McNabb, Drumquin 390k, £950, S Allen, Meaghy 305k, £730, M McGlinchey, Drumlea 375k, £890; 370k, £860; 375k, £870, A Teague, Dromore 390k, £925; 340k, £790, R Hemphill, Drumquin 380k, £900, V McElholm, Drumquin 345k, £800, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross 230k, £710 (2); 185k, £600 (2); 220k, £600 (3), C Murray, Plumbridge 240k, £690; 290k, £700, F Keenan, Greencastle 280k, £720, C Ginn, Ederney 280k, £715, L Alexander, Corlea 290k, £730, T and J Kane, Castlederg 290k, £710, P McNabb, Dromore 355k, £810, P Slane, Carrickmore 340k, £765, E McMackin, Sion Mills 430k, £950; 455k, £980, P McCullagh, Plumbridge 490k, £1,105, J McCann, Clogher 465k, £1,020, M Moore, Kesh 420k, £895, G Armstrong, Lack 450k, £970, A McKenna, Creggan 420k, £900.