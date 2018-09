Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,320

Smaller entry this week with prices well improves especially for forward types.

Bullocks: E Donaghy, Mountfield 510k, £1,200; 565k, £1,270; 480k, £1,100, P Brogan, Gortin 575k, £1,275; 600k, £1,205, G Corcoran, Arvalee 510k, £1,120 and £1,105; 500k, £1,080, P Conroy, Ballygawley 575k, £1,245; 570k, £1,225; 640k, £1,355, G Hamilton, Castlederg 545k, £1,165; 500k, £1,070; 605k, £1,255 and £1,245, Jas Mullan, Tattyreagh 680k, £1,445; 740k, £1,445; 690k, £1,405, K Buchannon, Donemana 580k, £1,225; 550k, £1,130, Paul Hawkes, Omagh 405k, £1,000; 460k, £1,105; 495k, £1,150, J and K McKeown, Mountjoy 460k, £1,070; 515k, £1,035, Pat Conway, Loughmacrory 495k, £1,150; 350k, £785; 515k, £1,060, R K Hawkes, Omagh 485k, £1,095; 450k, £965, P Gormley, Aughabrack 415k, £930, M Nugent, Carrickmore 370k, £755, D Lecky, Carncorn 650k, £1,320; 570k, £1,135; 665k, £1,315, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 500k, £1,020, P Ward, Mullaslin 665k, £1,340 and M McCaville, Drumquin 555k, £1,115.

Heifers: A. Kennedy, Castlederg 580k, £1,270; 500k, £1,060, S O’Neill, Errigal 505k, £1,100; 530k, £1,111, M McNeilis, Beragh 535k, £1,140; 530k, £1,070; 490k, £1,040, Joe Barrett, Tattysallagh 540k, £1,150, J Sayers, Donemana 550k, £1,150; 500k, £1,020, West Tyrone farmer, 605k, £1,275; 590k, £1,230; 615k, £1,260, McCracken, Mountfield 590k, £1,200, Jack Mitchell, Seskinore 450k, £1,010, Jas Timoney, Plumbridge 470k, £1,030; 390k, £805, A Allen, Donemana 425k, £930, L Shields, Foremass 310k, £680; 330k, £690 and M Starrs, Fintona 470k, £1,005.

Fat cows: A McCartan, Carrickmore 520k, £188, P Ward, Mullaslin 590k, £178, A Caldwell, Killen 720k £173; 730k £165; 600k £157, C. E. Bradley, Dromore 630k £165, L Robinson, Drumquin 590k, £154, P McMenamin, Envagh 510k, £150, P Farley, Sixmilecross 700k, £144.

Dropped calves: W Fulton, Artigarvan £500 Charolais bull, M Donnelly, Drumquin £425 Limousin bull, M Johnston, Lack £390 Limousin bull; £305 Limousin heifer, R. Wilson, Omagh £345, Belgian Blue bull; £295 Belgian Blue heifer, Jas Henderson, Trillick £3356 Hereford bull, M Davis, Dromore £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, A McFarland, Omagh £300 Saler bull and H Gilmore, Dromore £270 Simmental heifer.