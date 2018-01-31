Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,320 for 600k

400 beef and store cattle on offer sold to a ceiling of 261 pence per kilo in the bullock ring and 248 pence per kilo in the heifer ring.

Beef animals easily surpassed the £2 mark.

Bullocks

Jas Doyle, Coa 600k, £1,320; 610k, £1,265 and £1,250; 725k, £1,400, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 585k, £1,285; 465k, £1,025, Jas Donaghy, Carrickmore 505k, £1,110, Jas McLaughlin, Omagh 695k, £1,520; 520k, £1,125; 620k, £1,240, T Young, Castlederg 600k, £1,305; 640k, £1,320, G Fyffe, Omagh 535k, £1,160; 450k, £1,090, R and C Elkin, Omagh 550k, £1,185; 650k, £1,330; 525k, £1,070, L McQuaid, Irvinestown 420k, £1,010; 400k, £890, J Woods, Beragh 410k, £975; 405k, £430k, £960, Jas Gormley, Belleek 340k, £890; 380k, £875; 470k, £1,095; 420k, £955, Loane Partners, Kesh 420k, £950; 360k, £890 and £880; 370k, £885, Gorthill Farms, Pomeroy 480k, £1080; 500k, £1,035, S Tanney, Carrickmore 495k, £1,095, G McKay, Drumquin 480k, £1,060, S Irvine, Ederney 460k, £1,005, B Donnelly, Eskra 475k, £1,010; 530k, £1,130, D and S McMaugh, Eskra 475k, £1,010; 530k, £1,130, A Allen, Killaloo 635k, £1,345, C McLaughlin, Omagh 600k, £1,255; 575k, £1,215; 515k, £1,050; 615k, £1,225, G McGarrity, Carrickmore 570k, £1,195, J Lindsay, Donemana 620k, £1,290; 550k, £1,100, H McDonnell, Dromore 640k, £1,320; 610k, £1,225, J and M Donnelly, Drumquin 505k, £1,010.

Heifers

R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 580k, £1,390; 555k, £1,290; 580k, £1,340; 635k, £1,370, F McGirr, Clogher 570k, £1,300; 515k, £1,150; 525k, £1,100; 565k, £1,150, C A Cathers, Beragh 520k, £1,140; 535k, £1,075; 490k, £1,000, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 610k, £1,305; 565k, £1,210; 570k, £1,220; 590k, £1,200, M McGirr, Tempo 505k, £1,115; 530k, £1,115 and £1,100; 485k, £1,060, G McGarrity, Carrickmore 600k, £1,280; 510k, £1,045; 600k, £1,210, D Wilson, Beragh 515k, £1,085; 510k, £1,070; 515k, £1,050, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 550k, £1,155; 540k, £1,095, P Gormley, Drumquin 520k, £1,080; 470k, £1,015, P Slevin, Clogher 635k, £1,300; 600k, £1,200, S Irvine, Ederney 425k, £965, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 445k, £1,010; 495k, £1,035, P Donnelly, Dunamore 460k, £1,010, J and E Reid, Trillick 400k, £860; 370k, £865, W Turkington, Cookstown 465k, £1,000; 470k, £1,000, J Teague, Dromore 480k, £1,025, D McGurk, Kildress 450k, £930, G Sproule, Castlederg 475k, £975, J J McAleer, Plumbridge 335k, £800; 355k, £805, M Cassidy, Drumquin 385k, £845.

Fat cows

F Smyth, Dromore 640k, £210, C Conway, Greencastle 680k, £181: 620k, £169, G Patterson, Newtownstewart 530k, £180; 640k, £172, E McCann, Fintona 660k, £177; 590k, £170, J and M Donnelly, Drumquin 540k, £176, John Patterson, Drumquin 700k, £170, Artigarvan producer 670k, £169; 610k, £168, M McWilliams, Carrickmore 790k, £167, M Mullan, Mullaslin 720k, £164, K Harpur, Castlederg 610k, £164, S Gormley, Drumquin 690k, £159, F McNicholl, Garvagh 710k, £153, R H Simpson, Ederney 570k, £151.

Dropped calves

J Teague, Dromore £420 Charolais bull, L Lougue, Trillick £410 Belgian Blue bull, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £405 Limousin bull, Tom Gibson, Beragh £385 and £375 Belgian Blue bulls, S Thompson, Bready £365 Belgian Blue bull; £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, V Armstrong, Irvinestown £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Beattie, Fintona £340 Simmental heifer, B McGinn, Trillick £335 Simmental bull, P Ward, Douglas Bridge £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £320 Belgian Blue bull; £310 Belgian Blue heifer, S Gallen, Castlederg £315 Hereford bull; £300 Hereford heifer, K McKenna, Eskra £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, J Edgar, Dromore £300 Saler bull.

Weanlings

Sean McCaffrey, Belleek £755 Charolais heifer; £680 Limousin bull, M McWilliams, Carrickmore £750 Charolais bull; £705 Limousin bull, N Rouse, Strabane £595 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McAleer, Drumnakilly £535 Hereford heifer.