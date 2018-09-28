Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,395

400 store and beef cattle on offer sold steadily in a sombre atmosphere.

Bullocks: K Monaghan, Dunamore 660k, £1,395; 590k, £1,235, B Campbell, Coneywarren 630k, £1,335, T Mullan, Omagh 640k, £1,325, T O’Connor, Killyclogher 530k, £1,225, A Mossey, Gortin 510k, £1,155; 440k, £985; 495k, £1090, P Colgan, Drumnakilly 530k, £1,170 and £1,175, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 540k, £1,185; 550k, £1,180, Ivan Lecky, Castlederg 525k, £1,140; 570k, £1,165, E Boland, Fintona 525k, £1,140, William Henderson, Trillick 570k, £1,235, J Lecky, Sion Mills, 535k, £1,150, M Coyle, Strabane 595k, £1,275, R and D Laird, Strabane 525k, £1,125; 520k, £1,075; 540k, £1,120, D Lecky, Carncorn 585k, £1,245; 540k, £1,130, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 510k, £1,075; 530k, £1,090; 540k, £1,110; 390k, £880, D Donnelly, Eskra 600k, £1,265; 540k, £1,140; 580k, £1,215; 745k, £1,400, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 540k £1,130, P D Monaghan, Ederney 615k, £1,275, Jas Mullan, Tattyreagh 660k, £1,345; 550k, £1,125; 560k, £1,155, Paul Ward, Mullaslin 490k, £1,150; 445k, £1,095; 440k, £980, G Broderick, Clanabogan 490k, £1,105, Jas Doris, Cookstown 405k, £900; 430k, £920, C Farquhar, Dungannon 500k, £1,035; 420k, £925 and R Rea, Clanabogan 470k, £1,000; 455k, £935.

Heifers: M McCanny, Sion Mills, 540k, £1,260; 505k, £1,140; 480k, £1,080, D McAleer, Mountfield 500k, £1,090; 610k, £1,240; 555k, £1,115, J O’Donnell, Sion Mills 515k, £1,105; 450k, £985, S Jones, Gortaclare 515k, £1,100, Geo Gallagher, Seskinore 595k, £1240, T Mullan, Omagh 555k, £1,155; 500k, £1,020; 405k, £920, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 560k, £1,150; 530k, £1,070, E McCann, Fintona 465k, £1,050; 475k, £1,080, E O’Neill, Beragh 425k, £940; 420k, £890; 450k, £950, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 480k, £1,020; 465k, £980, A McElduff, Dunamore 420k, £890, R Baxter, Drumquin 455k, £960, T Connolly, Beragh 410k, £840, A McCance, Mountfield 405k, £830, William Smyth, Strabane 490k, £1,000, D McHugh, Aghyaran 470k, £960; 450k, £900, E McGirr, Ballygawley 385k, £890 and M and S Gallagher, Castlederg 365k, £790.

Fat cows: R McCormack, Fintona 680k, £180, M Taggart, Leglands 720k, £151, A McMullan, Castlederg 660k, £150 and D Gillan, Garvagh 710k, £141.

Friesian cows: C Crumley, Strabane 570k, £156; 660k, £143 and J Oliver, Clanabogan 550k, £139.

Suckling cows

Suckling cows sold to a ceiling of £1,560 for a fourth calver suckling a Limousin bull calf.

Opening sale of suckled calves: Over 200 calves were offered for sale at the first sale of the season, with prices roughly on a par with last year’s prices.

Bull/bullock calves: N McNulty, Dromore 365k, £990 and £950; 345k, £935, R Ward, Loughmacrory 405k, £1,000, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 380k, £925; 335k, £835; 315k, £810, E Boyd, Drumquin 345k, £870; 330k, £825, O Loughran, Mullaslin 350k, £890, J Walsh, Arvalee 370k, £865, S McMenamin, Drumquin 350k, £815; 385k, £840; 370k, £885, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 410k, £905, C T McNabb, Drumquin 405k, £905; 375k, £810, F Quinn, Cookstown 280k, £740; 315k, £795; 330k, £755; 300k, £775, D Emery, Castlederg 240k, £705, G McDermott, Mountfield 215k, £635; 200k, £590, M Mullan, Mullaslin 305k, £730, W Irvine, Fintona 240k, £600; 250k, £645 and P McKeown, Mountfield 280k, £720.

Heifers: N McNulty, Dromore 345k, £830; 355k, £825; 330k, £750, M Loughran, Dunamore 380k, £850; 400k, £860; 355k, £800; 330k, £800, William Irvine, Ederney 315k, £665, G McDermott, Mountfield 315k, £740; 320k, £680.