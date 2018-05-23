Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,465 for 610k

A sizeable entry of 350 beef and store cattle met an excellent trade at Omagh on Monday with demand strongest for beef animals and continental lightweights.

Bullocks: G Doyle, Cookstown 610k, £1,465; 580k, £1,245, P Loughran, Tattysallagh 555k, £1,270; 610k, £1,355; 525k, £1,160, R McCrossan, Drumquin 570k, £1,280; 580k, £1,280; 490k, £1,100, G Corcoran, Arvalee 580k, £1,305; 555k, £1,200; 500k, £1,080, F Ferris, Leglands 595k, £1,335; 565k, £1,255; 485k, £1,120, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 505k, £1,110, P Slevin, Clogher 500k, £1,100; 450k, £1,095; 460k, £1,075, Patrick Sheerin, Donemana 690k, £1,505, C McAskie, Mountjoy 380k, £990 (260p); 450k, £1,050; 470k, £1,080, J P McCullagh, Plumbridge 575k, £1,245, M McCullagh, Glenroan 410k, £1,040; 420k, £1,005; 505k, £1,085, K Mills, Dromore 550k, £1,175; 610k, £1,310; 550k, £1,170; 595k, £1,265, J Barrett, Trillick 600k, £1,285; 495k, £1,090, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 605k, £1,290, M Begley, Creggan 435k, £1,045, N Johnston, Lack 440k, £1,035, A Allen, Donemana 450k, £1,065; 465k, £1,050, M Nicholas, Plumbridge 405k, £950; 425k, £940; 400k, £870, K Ward, Drumnakilly 320k, £865; 275k, £795; 240k, £680, M McLaughlin, Castlederg 390k, £980; 370k, £845, W G Gilmore, Dromore 350k, £890; 335k, £830, D Robinson, Donemana 360k, £865; 345k, £815 and H and C Grugan, Seskinore 305k, £760.

Heifers: M. McCullagh, Glenroan 540k, £1,180, J Stafford, Trillick 570k, £1,225; 495k, £1,090, B Campbell, Donemana 620k, £1,330; 625k, £1,320; 605k, £1,230, M McCrystal, Ballygawley 520k, £1,110; 450k, £1,015; 480k, £1,060, W J Kee, Douglas Bridge 505k, £1,055, P Sheerin, Donemana 690k, £1,440, P McCullagh, Mountfield 520k, £1,080, J McAleer, Plumbridge 530k, £1,100, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 595k, £1,230; 520k, £1,070; 580k, £1,190, F McAleer, Plumbridge 555k, £1,140, A Irwin, Curr, 405k, £955, Fermanagh farmer 425k, £1,000; 420k, £960; 375k, £950, N Johnston, Lack 425k, £990; 435k, £930; 375k, £865, T McKinley, Botera 445k, £1,015; 370k, £840; 345k, £780, Ed McBride, Fintona 415k, £900, J Curran, Dromore 430k, £925; 455k, £935, C Devine, Strabane 355k, £860, G McKay, Drumquin 365k, £820; 400k, £860 and S Acheson, Victoria Bridge 385k, £850; 390k, £855.

Fat cows: D Jefferson, Sixmilecross 610k, £217, D McNulty, Trillick 670k, £194, C McAskie, Mountjoy 880k, £194, A Henry, Fintona 810k, £189, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 680k, £186, M Johnston, Lack 650k, £186, J P McBride, Plumbridge 670k, £180; 700k, £164, M Nicholas, Plumbridge 590k, £178, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 650k, £177, A O’Neill, Scraghey 800k, £176; 770k, £169, H McCann, Sixmilecross 500k, £175, D Robinson, Donemana 580k, £168, J McAleer, Plumbridge 570k, £168, J V McCrossan, Drumquin 580k, £167, Chas Bogle, Castlederg 730k, £165 and N Beacom, Ederney 680k, £164.

Dropped calves: S McMenamin, Drumquin £400 and £355 Charolais bulls, R Tait, Newtownstewart £390 Charolais bull, N. Doherty, Newtownstewart £385 Limousin bull; £335 Limousin heifer, C Andrews, Killeter £380 and £340 Shorthorn bulls, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £345 Limousin bull; £305 Limousin heifer, P T McMenamin, Leglands £330 Limousin bull, A Rutledge, Fintona £325 Hereford bull, P McNamee, Douglas Bridge £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, M K McCullagh, Greencastle £315 Belgian Blue bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £315 Hereford bull and B McBride, Trillick £300 Charolais heifer.