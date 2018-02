Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,500

Almost all store and beef cattle on offer, with keenest demand for quality continental sorts.

Bullocks

Peter Slevin, Clogher 730k, £1,500; 510k, £1,140; 660k, £1,355, R Wilson, Baronscourt 590k, £1,295; 640k, £1,370, A Davis, Dromore 570k, £1,245; 610k, £1,250 and £1,240, M McCarney, Sion Mills 635k, £1,385; 610k, £1,240, S Hopper, Cookstown 630k, £1,345; 655k, £1,350, F Ferris, Leglands 535k, £114; 640k, £1,325; 580k, £1,200; 605k, £1,210, William Doherty, Strabane 630k, £1,335; 595k, £1,250; 490k, £1,095; 480k, £1,010, C McLaughlin, Omagh 590k, £1,230; 525k, £1,100; 605k, £1,260, D McKinney, Fintona 650k, £1,350; 620k, £1,295; 585k, £1,200, C Quinn, Cookstown 605k, £1,260; 615k, £1,240, K Doherty, Strabane 600k, £1,250; 430k, £970, E McCann, Fintona 555k, £1,135; 650k, £1,295; 495k, £1,070, T Ross, Newtownstewart 550k, £1,120; 425k, £905, J Robinson, Donemana 535k, £1,085; 495k, £1,035, T Young, Killen 590k, £1,200; 625k, £1,265, E McNabb, Drumquin, 540k, £1,085, S McCanny, Clanabogan 595k, £1,195, M Donnelly, Dromore 410k, £960; 385k, £870, M Heagney, Beragh 435k, £980; 420k, £940; 415k, £910, P Cassidy, Castlederg 370k, £875; 385k, £870; 400k, £890, P Fox, Carrickmore 380k, £830; 305k, £645, F Flanagan, Roscoa 375k, £795.

Heifers

S McCartney, Ballinamallard, 560k, £1,355, M McGirr, Tempo 545k, £1,235; 470k, £1,070; 480k, £1,085, M Conway, Plumbridge 515k, £1,140, A Kelly, Fintona 545k, £1,185; 605k, £1,205, Jas McLaughlin, Omagh 535k, £1,150; 510k, £1,095, F McGirr, Clogher 520k, £1,095, A Dobbs, Carrickmore 545k, £1,135, A Corrigan, Fintona 555k, £1,155; 605k, £1,215; 600k, £1,200, Co Down producer 525k, £1,080; 530k, £1,085; 490k, £1,060, E Connolly, Castlederg 555k, £1,140; 535k, £1,075, C McLaughlin, Omagh 520k, £1,065, S Mitchell, Eskra 540k, £1,100; 475k, £1,095; 455k, £945, M McCanny, Sion Mills 560k, £1,130, Hannigan Estates, Beragh 535k, £1,070, A Dickson, Drumquin 490k, £1,080, M Donnelly, Dromore 430k, £940, C A Cathers, Beragh 460k, £995; 430k, £915, Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 420k, £895, P McCaffrey, Trillick 495k, £1,050, R Donnelly, Dromore 435k, £925; 490k, £1,000, T Turkington, Cookstown 495k, £1,025, Thomas Read, Belleek 435k. £900; 480k. £965, F Flannagan, Belleek 350k, £805; 330k, £720; 390k, £880, Loane Partners, Kesh 370k, £825, M Donnelly, Creggan 370k, £780.

Dropped calves

C Elkin, Omagh £455 Belgian Blue Bull, Jas Oliver, Omagh £410 Simmental bull; £360 Limousin bull, Jas McFarland, Omagh £370 Belgian Blue bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £365 Limousin bull, A Ruthledge, Fintona £355 Belgian Blue bull; £320 Belgian Blue heifer, A Stevenson, Sion Mills £355 Belgian Blue bull; £345 Limousin heifer, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £345 Belgian Blue heifer, N and G Kee, Trillick £330 Limousin bull, L Mathers, Strabane £325 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, T M Kinnear, Irvinestown £320 Charolais heifer, M Kee, Douglas Bridge £325 Saler bull, W J Hamilton, Castelderg £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Robinson, Rock £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Fat cows

J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 470k, £194; 890k, £171 fat bull, C Loughran, Pomeroy 450k, £194, W Tait, Lislap 510k, £188; 510k, £182, C Conway, Greencastle 600k, £183; 710k, £176, P McCrossan, Drumquin 740k, £182, R J Rankin, Bready 710k, £178; 660k, £177, J P McBride, Plumbridge 650k, £176, R Elkin, Omagh 640k, £170, N Conway, Mullaslin 840k, £168, P Sheerin, Donemana 670k, £168, E Kelly, Augher 610k, £164, D Donnelly, Mountfield 620k, £163, D Beattie, Gillygooley 780k, £163, M McCullagh, Cranagh 690k, £162.

Fat bulls

O Monaghan, Ederney 930k, £152, W T Nethery, Drumquin 1,150 kgs, £146.

Sale of wintered suckled calves

460 calves presented sold to a ceiling of 307 pence per kilo for bullocks (380kg, £1,170) and 280 pence per kilo for heifers (285kg, £800).

Bull/bullock calves

Rory Donnelly, Trillick 380k, £1,170, J Patterson, Drumquin 440k, £1,135; 420k, £1,000; 440k, £1,050; 405k, £910; 505k, £1,100, D Gallagher, Ederney 450k, £1,120, G McDonagh, Ederney 405k, £990, M Moore, Kesh 410k, £990; 355k, £905, J McKernan, Creggan 490k, £1,180, M Aiken, Drumquin 455k, £1,095; 335k, £855, I Bradley, Dromore 440k, £1,035, M Loughran, Dunamore 320k, £890; 325k, £870, M Daly, Dunamore 320k, £885; 240k, £690; 245k, £645, R Baxter, Drumquin 330k, £905; 340k, £850; 395k, £960, B McNamee, Altamuskin 390k, £1,050; 280k, £770; 480k, £1,050, G McCarney, Seskinore 320k, £840, F Gormley, Drumquin 405k, £900, L O’Neill, Greencastle 410k, £900, W J McLaughlin, Drumquin 470k, £1,030, D F Monaghan, Ederney 300k, £785, R Donnelly, Dromore 330k, £870, J Walsh, Arvalee 310k, £800, B Carolan, Castlederg 315k, £800; 350k, £865, S Whelan, Gortin 320k, £780, S Carron, Ederney 350k, £855, C Devine, Strabane 420k, £1,020; 355k, £860 and R McBride, Fintona 335k, £835.

Heifer calves

Paul Slane, Carrickmore 420k, £990; 405k, £850; 395k, £985; 350k, £810, G McDonagh, Ederney 430k, £950; 310k, £770; 400k, £880, Niall McNulty, Dromore 315k, £840; 285k, £800, Patrick Slane, Carrickmore 380k, £980; 375k, £935, M Daly, Dunamore 310k, £795, S Molloy, Cookstown 320k, £850, R Milligan, Irvinestown 315k, £830, C Carson, Drumlegagh 315k, £750; 385k, £810, A Brimstone, Kesh 370k, £870, A McCarney, Seskinore 300k, £750, D F Monaghan, Ederney 355k, £805, D McIlwaine, Plumbridge 390k, £880; 345k, £740, M Johnston, Lack 325k, £705, T Stevenson, Kesh 350k, £755, J Patterson, Drumquin 370k, £770; 350k, £730; 305k, £685, S Carron, Ederney 365k, £775.

Suckler cows

A batch of in-calf heifers and cows recorded top prices of £1,750 and £1,620 with £1,400 common place.