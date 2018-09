Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,650

An enormous entry of 670 beef and store cattle sold firmly with heavier sorts in great demand.

Bullocks

M McCrossan, Seskinore 800k, £1,650; 720k, £1,500; 660k, £1,355, R and C Elkin, Omagh 725k, £1,490; 635k, £1,445, Ivan Jobb, Fintona 685k, £1,480, S Hilliard, Trillick 730k, £1,445; 690k, £1,415; 610k, £1,285; 630k, £1,310, D Gilmore, Cloughfin 710k, £1,440; 720k, £1,440; 700k, £1,430; 660k, £1,415, R Somerville, Fintona 675k, £1,435; 620k, £1,295, Fintona farmer 680k, £1,425; 565k, £1,230; 610k, £1,295, B Donnelly, Eskra 675k, £1,425; 685k, £1,390, W J McGurk, Cookstown 700k, £1,425, H P McMahon, Beragh 670k, £1,425; 620k, £,1305, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 625k, £1,390; 600k, £1,255; 495k, £1,090, M O’Kane, Drumquin 550k, £1,260, William O’Neill, Donemana 450k, £1,160 and £1,105; 440k, £1,080 and £1,060; 470k, £1,115, J Sayers, Donemana 500k, £1,145; 630k, £1,320, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 500k, £1,180; 595k, £1,330, T McNeill, Ballymagorry 550k, £1,190; 590k, £1,250, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 560k, £1,205; 535k, £1,150; 470k, £1,135, G McGirr, Trillick 570k, £1,230 and £1,215, H McCarney, Fintona 540k, £1,165; 525k, £1,105, M Rodgers, Donemana 620k, £1,315, P Bradley, Tattykeel 690k, £1,435; 740k, £1525, D J McCullagh, Carrickmore 440k, £1,150, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 460k, £1,120, D Johnston, Strathroy 410k, £940, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 445k, £1,050; 405k, £960; 480k, £1,080; 400k, £970, K Thompson, Drumquin 480k, £1,055, P T McMenamin, Leglands 465k, £1,025, T and J Kane, Castlederg 450k, £1,090; 435k, £935, Jas Doris, Cookstown 370k, £870; 350k, £845, M McMenamin, Drumquin 345k, £810; 385k, £840, M Kelly, Artigarvan 380k, £890; 370k, £855 and E Boyd, Drumquin 400k, £880.

Heifers

W J McGurk, Cookstown 585k, £1,290; 630k, £1,265, M Meenagh, Mountfield 505k, £1,100; 490k, £1,040, F J McGurk, Teebane 535k, £1,170; 560k, £1,160, Jas Donnelly, Redargan 570k, £1,245; 515k, £1,100; 530k, £1,090, William O’Shea, Belleek 570k, £1,210; 510k, £1,070; 545k, £11,30, Paul Ward, Mullaslin 555k, £1,180, M McCanny, Sion Mills 565k, £1,200, E McCann, Fintona 540k, £1,130; 585k, £1,190, Galbally farmer 500k, £1,040; 440k, £950, D Kerr, Seskinore 560k, £1,170, Pat Fox, Carrickmore 540k, £1,120, Pat Corrigan, Cabragh 530k, £1,090; 490k, £1,030, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 410k, £1,000, G Murray, Fintona 415k, £1,000; 380k, £880, Patrick McCullagh, Mountfield 420k, £970; 410k, £945; 425k, £935, G McCarney, Seskinore 445k, £1,020; 430k, £950; 365k, £865, Thos Donnelly, Brookeborough 420k, £910 and V McFarland, Ballygawley 375k, £850.

Fat cows

A McConnell, Gortin 490k, £178; 670k, £168, P Horisk, Errigal 570k, £172; 580k, £158, William Gamble, Donemana 570k, £166; 510k, £156, G Murray, Fintona 660k, £159, A Simpson, Ederney 550k, £158, P Gormley, Drumquin 550k, £140 and Jas Devlin, Omagh 600k, £140.

Friesian cows

T Acheson, Strabane 630k, £121, R Canders, Ardstraw 650k, £119, Jas Cummings, Castlederg 650k, £110, R Crosbie, Mountjoy 550k, £106; 560k, £104, J McGuire, Leglands 550k, £105, G Lyons, Beragh 700k, £104.

Dropped calves

D Longwell, Omagh £380 and £365, Belgian Blue bulls; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, M Bogan, Fintona £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Henderson, Trillick £370 Limousin bull; £265 Limousin heifer, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £320 Limousin bull, M Aiken, Drumquin £315 and £305 Limousin bulls, S J Carson, Fyfin £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Warnock, Trillick £270 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings

G Boyle, Urney £700; £670 and £640 Aberdeen Angus bulls, W Cousins, Omagh £670 Charolais bull, Jas Henderson, Trillick £600; £530 and £510 Hereford bulls.