Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,650 for 810k

Cattle a firm trade for a large entry considering the favourable weather conditions.
Bullocks
M McCrossan, Seskinore 730k, £1,595; 810k, £1,650, B O’Neill, Dungannon 690k, £1,480, W R Bond, Dromore 570k, £1,365; 525k, £1,245; 520k, £1,225; 640k, £1,385, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 540k, £1,220; 430k, £935, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 540k, £1,225; 560k, £1,225, W Donnell, Strabane 615k, £1,385, William Buchannon, Killyclooney 595k, £1,340; 600k, £1,285, K Hall, Donemana 620k, £1,395; 580k, £1,295, M McKeown, Gortin 540k, £1,190; 495k, £1,180, W L Wilson, Corlea 625k, £1,375, D Dixon, Donemana 620k, £1,350, S Buchannon, Drumquin 530k, £1,155, W Scott, Castlederg 530k, £1,135; 440k, £985, D Colton, Dromore 405k, £1,060; 415k, £1,080; 380k, £975, P Conway, Loughmacrory 410k, £1,050; 465k, £1,105; 480k, £1,095, L Gregg, Belleek 410k, £990; 480k, £1,060; 365k, £980; 335k, £935, Hugh Colton, Dromore 450k, £1,070; 405k, £980; 440k, £1,025, M Slane, Greencastle 490k, £1,110, D McNulty, Trillick 495k, £1,180, H Gibson, Beragh 320k, £830; 335k, £870; 420k, £940, R T Sproule, Strabane 355k, £935, D Robinson, Donemana 370k, £895; 355k, £850, Chas McNulty, Irvinestown 490k, £1,090; 440k, £985, J Haughey, Creggan 415k, £990; 440k, £960 and K McLaughlin, Drumquin 430k, £935; 605k, £1,250.
Heifers
L Kelly, Strabane 505k, £1,140; 500k, £1,100, McCoy, Dromore 525k, £1,150, W L Wilson, Corlea 630k, £1,340, E Cunningham, Cloughfin 465k, £1,060; 405k, £965, M McNulty, Artigarvan 430k, £950, R Gilmore, Dromore 435k, £940, M McCullagh, Plumbridge 470k, £995, R Scott, Castlederg 500k, £1,040, S Buchannon, Drumquin 495k, £1,010, A McCance, Mountfield 330k, £795, J Nugent, Leglands 380k, £910; 395k, £880, O Loughran, Mullaslin 380k, £900, T Dillion, Beragh 320k, £745; 365k, £785 and D Dixon, Donemana 495k, £990.
Fat cows
B Moss, Scraghey 520k, £186, M O’Hagan, Plumbridge 610k, £186, E Cunningham, Cloughfin 640k, £186, Loane Partners, Kesh 690k, £184; 700k, £174, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 560k, £179, M McCoy, Dromore 500k, £172, J Irvine, Irvinestown 680k, £169, B Kerlin, Aughabrack 700k, £167, M Mullan, Mullaslin 600k, £165, T Gilmore, Dromore 510k, £164, R J Holmes, Dromore 760k, £163, P Gormley, Carrickmore 570k, £161 and R Elkin, Omagh 640k, £161.
Dropped calves
Patrick McCracken, Lissan £640 Charolais bull (3 months), G Cooke, Gortin £530 and £405 Limousin bulls, Ray Elkin, Omagh £400 Charolais bull, C McGinley, Ballygawley £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Longwell, Omagh £370 and £340 Limousin bulls, P McNamee, Douglas Bridge £365 and £355 Aberdeen Angus bulls, K A Alcorn, Omagh £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, Jas McFarland, Omagh £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, W H Cummings, Castlederg £325 Belgian Blue bull, R Fulton, Seskinore £325 Aberdeen Angus bull and K Kelly, Claudy £300 Charolais bull.
Weanlings
R Tait, Newtownstewart £805 Charolais bull; £655 Simmental bull, K Kelly, Claudy £740 Charolais bull, I Forbes, Castlederg £630 Charolais bull; £570 Charolais heifer, D Buchannon, Killen £600 Limousin bull; £520 Limousin heifer, Kesh producer £650 Limousin heifer; £630 Simmental heifer, K McCarron, Dromore £590 Limousin bull and Derrygonnelly farmer £380 for 8 Friesian bulls.