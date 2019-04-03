Omagh Mart: Bullocks sold to £1,365

Cattle numbers remain the same but with more dairy types rather than continentals, especially in the bullock departments.

Bullocks

A McConnell, Gortin, 455k, £1,105, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 460k, £1,045; 425k, £965; 455k, £985, William Doherty, Strabane 450k, £1,015, A Allen, Donemana 475k, £1,070; 460k, £980, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 480k, £1,080; 465k, £1,000; 475k, £1,005, K Doherty, Strabane 455k, £1,000, K Mills, Dromore 540k, £1,160; 640k, £1,345; 540k, £1,100, A Stevenson, Donemana 520k, £1,065, M P Kelly, Fintona 630k, £1,280; 540k, £1,070, D Chambers, Dromore 690k, £1,365, T Young, Killen 630k, £1,235, R T Sproule, Strabane 315k, £720; 340k, £745 and K Hawkes, Omagh 400k, £825.

Heifers

M McCrystal, Ballygawley 445k, £1,015, R Donnelly, Dromore 495k, £1,080; 545k, £1,120; 535k, £1,065, K Quinn, Strabane 430k, £905, N Tierney, Dungannon 540k, £1,105; 505k, £1,025, N McCauley, Urney 540k, £1,095, W Doherty, Strabane 540k, £1,085; 560k, £1,125, G McMaster, Pomeroy 570k, £1,130; 575k, £1,130; 560k, £1,100, P Sheerin, Donemana 520k, £1,025; 530k, £1,030; 535k, £1,030, A Simpson, Ederney 340k, £845; 410k, £850, Jas Conroy, Altamuskin 410k, £840; 375k, £800; 345k, £740, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore 320k, £755; 380k, £810 and T McDonald, Carrickmore 370k, £755.

Fat cows

William Johnston, Lack 610k, £169, P Morris, Creggan 555k, £164, T Martin, Urney 560k, £158, Jas Hogg, Whitehouse 745k, £143, M McCrossan, Seskinore 685k, £137, Paul Ward, Mullaslin 775k, £136, R Tait, Newtownstewart 635k, £135; 660k, £130, Bradley, Mountfield 605k, £137 and T McKinley, Omagh 700k, £135.

Friesian cows

D Longwell, Omagh 630k, £119; 615k, £118, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 750k, £114, R Robb, Castlederg 575k, £114, R Tait, Newtownstewart 580k, £112, L Pollock, Killen 605k, £108 and B Grimes, Beragh 730k, £106; 695k, £106.

Dropped calves

J Begley, Carrickmore £410 and £370 Belgian Blue bulls; £365 Belgian Blue heifer, J R Lowry, Burndennett £390 Charolais bull, A Ruthledge, Fintona £380 Hereford bull, B McBride, Trillick £370 Belgian Blue bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £350 Simmental bull; £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, P Ward, Douglas Bridge £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, A S McFarland, Omagh £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; £320 Aberdeen Angus Heifer, William Gamble, Donemana £335 and £330 Limousin bulls, Clarke Dairies, Aghyaran £350 Belgian Blue bull; £295 Belgian Blue heifer and S Johnston, Ballinamallard £300 Charolais heifer.

Weanlings

M Bogan, Fintona £800; £770 and £700 Aberdeen Angus bulls, Jas Moore, Fintona £790 Charolais bull, M Doogan, Belleek £785 and £740 Charolais bulls, M Johnston, Lack £765 and £730 Limousin heifers, K Maguire, Leggs. PO £760 and £700 Charolais bulls, B McCullagh, Broughderg £670 and £665 Blonde heifer and C Maguire, Garrison, £630 Aberdeen Angus bull; £620 Hereford bull.