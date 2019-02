Omagh Mart: Keen demand for cattle, bullocks selling to £1,465

Over 300 presented with lightweights in keen demand, whilst heavy cattle struggle to pass the £2 per kilo.

Bullocks

M McCoy, Dromore 395k, £1,020; 380k, £980; 385k, £920; 400k, £1,010, E Doherty, Donemana 315k, £780; 360k, £860; 400k, £900, G N Armstrong, Lack 390k, £935; 410k, £1,015, F Dolan, Killeter 460k, £1,095, D Gillan, Garvagh 425k, £990; 460k, £1,060, G McKay, Drumquin 420k, £975; 460k, 1030; 470k, £1,030; 500k, £1,100, J F McBride, Carrickmore 460k, £1,040; 525k, £1,070, C A Cathers, Beragh 500k, £1,120; 525k, £1,125; 520k, £1,090, R T Sproule, Strabane 450k, £980 and £965, G Fyffe, Omagh 570k, £1,265; 590k, £1,240, G Dolan, Killeter 510k, £1,105, F Ferris, Leglands 525k, £1,125; 570k, £1,140, Mark Colton, Dromore 550k, £1,160; 580k, £1,215; 520k, £1,080, William Irvine, Ederney 590k, £1,205; 615k, £1,220, M Farrell, Strabane 720k, £1,465; 675k, £1,340, S Mitchell, Eskra 630k, £1,280; 635k, £1,265; 640k, £1,265, M Quinn, Omagh 520k, £1,060, T Young, Killen 580k, £1,165, W Donnell, Strabane 560k, £1,125; 500k, £1,000, P Fox, Carrickmore 305k, £755 and C Fraser, Killyclogher 390k, £855.

Heifers

G McMahon, Aughnacloy 525k, £1,170; 515k, £1,070, J and E Brian, Ballinamallard 570k, £1,100; 575k, £1,155; 440k, £970, D Robinson, Donemana 540k, £1,130; 545k, £1,100, N Melaugh, Strabane 505k, £1,045, H McDonnell, Dromore 580k, £1,200, R T Sproule, Strabane 520k, £1,065, G Dolan, Killeter 530k, £1,085; 525k, £1,065; 560k, £1,130, M Donnelly, Foremass 530k, £1,075; 450k, £970, S Atcheson, Victoria Bridge 405k, £875, M Kelly, Fintona 500k, £1,070; 430k, £900; 490k, £1,020, B Breen, Eskra 495k, £1,040; 415k, £835, F Dolan, Killeter 480k, £1,000, O McCallan, Drumnakilly 500k, £1,040, G McCarron, Irvinestown 425k, £860; 465k, £930; 395k, £835, F McNicholl, Garvagh 415k, £830, Peter Fox, Carrickmore 390k, £880, Ed McCaskie, Drumquin 355k, £795; 325k, £680, P J Eves, Kesh 375k, £815, R Gilmore, Dromore 375k, £800, S McCann, Altamuskin 360k, £765; 285k, £600 and C Fraser, Killyclogher 365k, £750.

Fat cows

Sean Daly, Carrickmore 700k, £168; 620k, £164, J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 740k, £166, R Donnelly, Trillick 700k, £164, S McCann, Altamuskin 490k, £163, J and E Brian, Ballinamallard 530k, £156, G Donnelly, Trillick 650k, £156, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 700k, £153; 760k, £150; 790k, £142, D McNulty, Trillick 710k, £145; 770k, £137, A J Brown, Lack 610k, £145, A McKenna, Creggan 550k, £141 and A Beacom, Kesh 770k, £136.

Friesian cows

A Irwin, Beragh 600k, £126, Clarke Dairies, Aghyaran 560k, £119, R K Maxwell, Urney 550k, £119, S Thompson, Strabane 580k, £114, R Irwin, Ardstraw 580k, £108; 750k, £97 and T O’Kane, Leglands 640k, £107.

Weanlings

Chas Crumley, Strabane £770 and £725 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £610 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Fermanagh farmer £770 Charolais heifer; £670 Simmental heifer, T Martin, Urney £710 Charolais bull; £640 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Sproule, Aghyaran £700 Charolais bull, B Dunne, Ballinamallard £565 and £555 Belgian Blue bulls and Hall Kee, Strabane £550 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dropped Calves

L Logue, Trillick £385 Limousin bull; £355 Limousin heifer, Jas Moore, Ardstraw £370 Aberdeen Angus bull; £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B McBride, Trillick £370 Charolais bull, A and R Armstrong, Trillick £360 and £345 Limousin bulls, C Turner, Drumquin £345 Hereford bull, W H Cummings, Castlederg £345 Belgian Blue heifer, S McCaffrey, Eskra £345 Limousin bull, O Stevenson, Sion Mills £340 Belgian Blue bull, Gortavoy Farms, £335 Charolais heifer, M M Aiken, Drumquin £335 Limousin bull, K Duncan, Trillick £335 and £325 Belgian Blue bulls, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £315 Charolais heifer and C McFarland, Beragh £335 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Sale of wintered suckled calves

490 calves on offer met exceptional demand with quality types easily selling at £2.50 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

S Jefferson, Sixmilecross 310k, £910, J P McBride, Plumbridge 350k, £960; 440k, £1,075; 420k, £1,020, S Carron, Ederney 355k, £970, C O’Neill, Tirquin 360k, £975; 400k, £940; 430k, £990, M Clarke, Greencastle 330k, £885; 265k, £735, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 375k, £995, M McAleer, Teebane 345k, £885; 330k, £845, E O’Kane, Drumquin 360k, £920, M McCoy, Dromore 340k, £865; 315k, £780, M Cassidy, Drumquin 315k, £795, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 375k, £950; 365k, £890, P M O’Kane, Drumquin 440k, £1,075; 410k, £925; 400k, £900, P McDermott, Greencastle 440k, £1,050, D Robb, Castlederg 420k, £995; 535k, £1,150; 450k, £1,030, M M Aiken, Drumquin 440k, £1,030; 490k, £1,080, Rory Gormley, Drumquin 440k, £1,025; 395k, £940, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 445k £1030; 405k £945, E. McMenamin, Kesh 420k £960, B. Reid, Ederney 405k, £925, K McNabb, Drumquin 285k, £760; 240k, £630; 295k, £765, M McMenamin, Drumquin 200k, £615; 230k, £640; 235k, £610 and C T McNabb, Drumquin 285k, £735; 355k, £875.

Heifer calves

O Robb, Castlederg 405k, £1,000; 380k, £1,020, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 405k, £970; 410k, £925; 375k, £895, C Nicholas, Plumbridge 425k, £960, S Mellon, Fintona 485k, £1,050, R J Mowbray, Newtonstewart 335k, £880; 330k, £830, L Milligan, Ederney 310k, £765; 295k, £735, K McNabb, Drumquin 305k, £750, D McIlwaine, Plumbridge 375k, £920; 395k, £960; 380k, £905, N McGillion, Gortin 310k, £760; 360k, £805, J Keenan, Rouskey 340k, £830; 330k, £805, W J Johnston, Ederney 325k, £790; 280k, £750, S Jefferson, Sixmilecross 365k, £875, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 355k, £855, M Gormley, Carrickmore 355k, £840; 295k, £700; 330k, £770, B McMenamin, Castlederg 305k, £720; 330k, £735, A Teague, Dromore 270k, £740, E McNabb, Drumquin 275k, £735, D Emery, Castlederg 225k, £575, M McMenamin, Drumquin 250k, £635, J Teague, Dromore 295k, £710, R Hunter, Drumquin 325k, £760, J P McBride, Plumbridge 390k, £905, S Carron, Ederney 340k, £785, David Noble, Kesh 345k, £795; 340k, £755 and Gallagher Enterprises 320k, £750; 345k,£790.