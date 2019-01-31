Omagh Mart: Lightweights in keener demand, selling to £2.75 per kilo

Another sizeable show of stock, with lightweights in keener demand, selling to £2.75 per kilo.

Bullocks

Loane Partners, Kesh 385k, £1,060; 365k, £1,010; 370k, £1,000; 405k, £1,065, Jas. Lowry, Burndennett 445k, £1,075; 420k, £980; 425k, £965; 525k, £1,105, T Daly, Carrickmore 460k, £1,045; 370k, £870; 390k, £920, B Patterson, Altamuskin 405k, £965, J Cunningham, 480k, £1,060; 515k, £1,130; 575k, £1,250, Ivan Fraser, Omagh 475k, £1,005; 490k, £1,070, N McCombe, Donemana 730k, £1,430; 690k, £1,355; 680k, £1,320, P Slevin, Clogher 585k, £1,295; 635k, £1,320, Co Armagh farmer 510k, £1,100; 500k, £1,070, M Ferris, Leglands 585k, £1,255; 555k, £1,140, J P McCullagh, Plumbridge 600k, £1,260; 540k, £1,105, O Harpur, Castlederg 560k, £1,155 and £1,145, F Smyth, Dromore 660k, £1,345, A Simpson, Ederney 360k, £820, J Beacom, Trillick 340k, £810; 295k, £730 and E G Elliot, Dromore 500k, £1,030, 490k, £995.

Heifers

Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 490k, £1,080; 470k, £1,025; 455k, £985; 520k, £1,070, F Smyth, Dromore 470k, £1,120, J Crawford, Clogher 540k, £1,220, William Doherty, Strabane 590k, £1,235; 535k, £1,100; 625k, £1,230, D McFarland, Bencran 545k, £1,140; 570k, £1,180; 595k, £1,225, J Tierney, Dungannon 605k, £1,245; 585k, £1,165; 545k, £1,080, Noel McQuaid, Dromore 515k, £1,030; 620k, £1,230, Jas Wilson, Corbo 575k, £1,150, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 600k, £1,200, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 715k, £1,420; 620k, £1,230, C A Cathers, Beragh 560k, £1,110, C Monteith, Seskinore 420k, £870, Jas Hanna, Trillick 480k, £970, D S Palmer, Gortaclare 560k, £1,100 and Josp Giles, Beragh 550k, £1,075.

Fat cows

D W Reaney, Plumbridge 470k, £185, R Weir, Lack 500k, £170; 610k, £150, T Ross, Newtownstewart 610k, £169, A McQuaid, Dromore 540k, £167, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 510k, £167, M G O’Kane, Drumquin 650k, £156; 580k, £150 and £145; 670k, £140, M Johnston, Lack 700k, £145 and D Irvine, Lack 680k, £140; 510k, £139.

Friesian cows

S Marshall, Ardstraw 670k, £115; 710k, £108 and P and K Donnelly, Roscavey 730k, £100.

Dropped calves

A Rennie, Omagh £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, B McBride, Trillick £400 Belgian Blue bull; £340 Belgian Blue heifer, J M Kinnear, Irvinestown £375 and £340 Simmental heifer; £340 Simmental bull, E Killen, Newbuilding £360 Belgian Blue bull; £340 Belgian Blue heifer, C Noble, Lislap £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, S McCaffrey, Eskra £330 Belgian Blue heifer, K Warnock, Trillick £334 Limousin bull, M K McCullagh, Greencastle £330 Belgian Blue bull, P McNamee, Douglas Bridge £330 Hereford bull, J Edgar, Omagh £320 Saler bull, D McClure, Beragh £325 and £310 Aberdeen Angus bulls and B Stewart, Castlederg £315 Limousin bull. Sale of wintered suckled calves: Treacherous road conditions curtailed numbers, but not demand as a small show had a 100% clearance.

Bull/bullock calves

D Irvine, Lack 310k, £800; 320k, £800; 385k, £930, S Ward, Drumduff 340k, £860; 375k, £855, B Cullinan, Fintona 370k, £935, T Connolly, Beragh 325k, £805, C T McNabb, Drumquin 335k, £790; 400k, £890, Sharkey Farms, Clanabogan 335k, £775, S F Laird, Ardstraw 400k, £925; 440k, £950; 430k, £915; 480k, £1,000, B Teague, Omagh 265k, £645; 350k, £775; 255k, £620 and R J Weir, Ederney 395k, £845.

Heifers

C Donaghy, Creggan 375k, £950, D Irvine, Lack 295k, £745; 310k, £735; 315k, £740; 355k, £780 and Sharkey Farms 265k, £645; 325k, £735.