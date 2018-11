Outstanding trade for cattle at Lisahally Mart

An outstanding trade on Wednesday.

Bullocks sold to £1,215/580kg, heifers sold to £1,320/660kg, suckler cows sold up to £1,500 and fat cows £1,345.20/760kg.

BULLOCKS

Robert Hyndman £1,215/580kg, £1,140/570kg, £1,135/520kg, John Hyndman £1,175/600kg, £1,095/560kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,100/530kg, £1,025/470kg, £1,005/510kg, Robert Hyndman £1,070/590kg, Brian Johnston £1,060/510kg, £1,015/570kg, £1,005/550kg, £1,000/570kg, £970/550kg, £960/520kg, £960/540kg, Robert Hyndman £1030/500kg, £1010/570kg, £1010/500kg, £1005/520kg, 3980/500kg, £975/500kg, Brian Johnston £1030/530kg, John McHugh £980/520kg, £975/510kg and Kenneth Johnston £940/480kg.

HEIFERS

John McShane £1,320/660kg, £1,275/630kg, £1,175/630kg, Ann Wilson £1,180/620kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,065/590kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,045/500kg, Samuel Thompson £1,005/500kg, £1,000/510kg, £990/500kg, £940/490kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1,000/480kg, £935/490kg, £910/530kg, Ann Wilson £985/530kg, £985/550kg, £960/510kg, £915/520kg, £900/480kg, £900/490kg, £880/500kg, D Devenney £900/530kg, £875/470kg, £855/550kg, A McLaughlin £875/480kg, Samuel Thompson £850/440kg, Cochrane Boyle £845/440kg and Henry Donaghy £810/460kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Nigel Stevenson £1,500, £1,460, £1,410, £1,400, A Devine £1,420, James Hamilton £1,330, Graeme Cowan £1,320, £1,200, A Devine £1,250, £1,060, George Hamilton £1,090, Beaverlodge Farms £1,050 and Nigel Stevenson £1,050, £1,000, £990.

FAT COWS

George Hamilton £1,345.20/760kg, J D Donaghy £1,220.06/590kg, £111507/560kg, Alan McMurray £1,165/660kg, £1,140/610kg, £1,140/610kg, £1,120/630kg, Gordan Ross £1,157/650kg,W Lyons £1,012.5/810kg, £922.20/580kg, £869.40/690kg and Albert Lamrock £858.80/760kg.

Fat lambs sold to £85.20 on Tuesday.

There was an excellent show of sheep.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

W McConway £85.20/29kg, William Mitchell £84.80/26kg, S McCloskey £84/29kg, Fergal Gormley £84/26kg, Alan McMurray £84/30kg, James McClelland £84, Reid Clarke £84/28kg, Alan McMurray £84/30kg, Cecila O'Kane £83.50/24kg, John McArdle £83.50/32kg, C Moran £83/28kg, Andrew Riley £83/27kg, W McConway £82.80/24kg, S Moore £82.50/24kg, William Allen £82.50/27kg, S Porter £82.20/23kg, Norman Thompson £80.80/27kg, Olsen Allen £80.50/25kg, Reginald Hamilton £80/28kg, Edward Kearney £80/22kg, M and J McKinley £80/28kg, Martin O'Connor £80/22kg, Edward Kearney £80/22kg, N McGonigle £80/26kg, Brendan and Ryan Gormley £80/25kg, S Devine £80/25kg and Austin Duncan £80/23kg.

FAT EWES

Michael O'Hara £82, Reid Clarke £80, John McArdle £75, Wilfred Purcell £70, Seamus Farrell £69, Thomas Henderson £65 and M and J McKinley £65.