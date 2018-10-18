Outstanding trade for cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op

There was an outstanding trade for cattle on Friday (October 12th).

The bullock section contained many continental lots selling to 230 pence per kilo.

This was obtained for a 456k Limousin at £1,050 for a Banbridge farmer.

Lighter bullocks sold to 244p/k for a 328k Limousin from Downpatrick at £800.

A big entry of weanlings cleared up to £1,040 for a 540k Simmental from Dromara.

An Edenagarry farmer sold 26 Charolais males and females to 267p/k for a 296k Charolais at £790.

A 376k lot from the same farm sold at £950.

Some great heifers cleared up to £1,115 for a 590k Hereford from Ballyward.

A top of 244p/k was paid for a 328k Limousin at £800.

Fat cows sold to £980 for a 788k Montbeliarder from Tullyglush.

Suckler stock to £1,100 for a Simmental cow and calf from Dromara.

The usual good entry of dropped calves sold to £450 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Newtownhamilton.

Bull calves to £355 for a Fleckvieh from Ringsend.

DROPPED CALVES

Newtownhamilton farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifer £450. Ringsend farmer: Fleckvieh bull £355. Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls £310, £305 and £300. Dromara farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £310. Banbridge farmer: Belgian Blue bull £290. Cranfield farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £280 and Aberdeen Angus heifer £205. Annalong farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £280. Fedney farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £280. Dollysbrae farmer: Galloway bull £270. Dromara farmer: Limousin heifers £240 and £210.

WEANLINGS

Dromara farmer: 540k at £1,040. Edenagarry farmer: 26 Charolais males and females, 376k at £950, 416k at £950, 404k at £940, 338k at £860, 358k at £845, 312k at £825, 354k at £815, 342k at £800, 366k at £750, 342k at £720, 326k at £670, 332k at £660, 296k at £650. Tandragee farmer: 418k at £885. Legananny farmer: 368k at £700, 344k at £680. Ballynafern farmer: 332k at £660, 316k at £690.

HEIFERS

Ballyward farmer: 596k at £1,115, 598k at £1,105, 586k at £1,045, 544k at £1,005, 540k at £980, 518k at £975, 925k at £970, 520k at £960. Crossgar farmer: 328k at £800, 380k at £815, 404k at £850, 358k at £800, 370k at £740, 354k at £710. Dromore farmer: 490k at £860, 378k at £800. Silverbridge farmer: 206k at £475, 194k at £465, 206k at £460.

FAT COWS

Tullyglush farmer: 788k at £985. Hillsborough farmer: 722k at £950. Newry farmer: 726k at £905. Killowen farmer: 706k at £800. Newry farmer: 624k at £780 and 666k at £770. Ballyveamore farmer: 618k at £720. Attical farmer: 540k at £640, 552k at £550.

Suckler cows to £1,100 and £1065 etc.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 580k at £1,140, 548k at £1,080, 560k at £1,075, 514k at £1,050, 566k at £1,050, 530k at £1,000. Hillsborough farmer: 582k at £1,100, 550k at £1,040, 500k at £975, 448k at £965. Banbridge farmer: 490k at £1,100, 490k at £1,060, 546k at £1,050, 472k at £1,050, 456k at £1,050, 460k at £960, 520k at £980 etc. Ballymartin farmer: 506k at £1,055, 534k at £1,040, 458k at £940. Ballynafern farmer: 690k at £1,100 and 662k at £1,000 etc.

At the suckler sale on Monday evening, 263.4p/k was recorder twice for a 224p/k Shorthorn from Kilcoo at £590 and a 300k Limousin from Co Armagh at £790. Ballyward farmer: 288k Limousin at £705 or 245p/k. Co Armagh farmer: 5 Charolais males, 356k at £850, 358k at £850, 284k at £670 and 312k at £730. Rathfriland farmer: 344k at £800 and 386k at £885. Weanling bull calves to £1,085 and £1,045 twice from Kilkeel.

A feature at Tuesday evening’s sheep sale was the price paid for store lambs. The entire entry of light lambs ie lambs weighing 18k and under averaged 390p/k eg, 17k at £70, 16.5k at £68, 16k at £65 etc.

Heavy lambs sold to £84 from Downpatrick with the top 10 lots from £81 up.

Fat ewes sold to £79 and breeding rams to £150.

LAMBS

Ballyroney farmer: 17k at £70. Rathfriland farmer: 16.7k at £68. Emdale farmer: 16k at £65. Rathfriland farmer: 15.4k at £62. Rostrevor farmer: 16.9k at £68. Dromara farmer: 17k at £68.50. Ribadoo farmer: 18.2k at £70. Ballyward farmer: 18k at £71 and 18.5k at £71. Slievenaboley farmer: 18.5k at £71. Downpatrick farmer: 31k at £84. Katesbridge farmer: 27.5k at £83.50. Tullyglush farmer: 26.7k at £83. Ballywillwill farmer: 26.3k at £83. Ballynahinch farmer: 26k at £82. Shinn farmer: 25.7k at £82 and 24.7k at £80.50.

FAT EWES

Donaghcloney farmer: £79. Mullaghdrin farmer: £70. Poyntzpass farmer: £79. Kilcoo farmer: £70. Katesbridge farmer: £70. Kilkeel farmer: £70.