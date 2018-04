Outstanding trade for sheep at Gortin

An excellent entry of sheep at Gortin met with an outstanding trade throughout. Fat lambs sold to £125 with fat ewes reaching £150.

Fat lambs: S Daly £125/30kg, Eamon McGirr £122/27kg, S Porter £120/25kg, A McFarland £120/25kg, Denis Calvert £119/26kg, J McCrystal £118/27kg, James Bradey £118/30kg, M Scott £115/25kg, S Moore £114/23kg, £114/24kg, £113.50/24kg, Martin McGirr £110.20/23kg, William Martin £110/25kg, Bernard Ward £110/24kg, Daniel Gormley £110/23kg, George Gallagher £109/20kg, Graham Cooke £108.50/23kg, S Daly £108/22kg, Darren Reid £108/23kg, C McAweaney £107.50/19kg, Bernard Ward £107/23kg, Florance Martin £107/4kg.

Store lambs: Joe McCrystal £95, Roddy Farms £92, Dermot McCrory £91, John O’Donnell £90, Martin McCrory £89, £89.

Fat ewes: John Sharkey £150, M Scott £142, Gary McAdoo £139, Robert McAdoo £128, £120, £120, A McFarland £119, TR Crawford £110, Denis Calvert £110, Martin McCormick £110, A Ligget £110, Eamon McGirr £106, Joe McCrystal £105, James Bradley £102, Ronald Scott £1010, C Monaghan £100.

In-lamb ewes: Richard Sheerin £130, £125, £122.