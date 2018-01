Packed ringside of keen buyers at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of great quality cattle were presented for the first cattle sale of 2018 at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 15th January, which was met with a packed ringside of keen buyers which resulted in an excellent and steady trade being met for the cattle on offer.

Sample prices:

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue 356kg, £830 = 2.33p; Charolais 430kg, £740 = 1.72p; Charolais 358kg, £600 = 1.68p; Garvagh producer; Charolais 342kg, £695 = 2.03p; Charolais 368kg, £725 = 1.97p; Charolais 350kg, £705 = 2.01p; Charolais 414kg, £750 = 1.81p; Charolais 328kg, £680 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer; Limousin 558kg, £1,080 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Charolais 312kg, £720 = 2.31p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin 268kg, £540 = 2.01p; Limousin 240kg, £530 = 2.21p; Limousin 238kg, £500 = 2.10p; Limousin 226kg, £500 = 2.21p.

Bullocks: Coleraine producer; Charolais 536kg, £1,075 = 2.01p; Charolais 432kg, £880 = 2.04p; Bellaghy producer; Hereford 600kg, £1,300 = 2.17p; Charolais 608kg, £1,200 = 1.97p; Charolais 528kg, £1,155 = 2.19p; Charolais 456kg, £950 = 2.08p; Charolais 540kg, £1,090 = 2.02p; Swatragh producer; Limousin 494kg, £1,060 = 2.15p; Upperlands producer; Limousin 412kg, £825 = 2.00p; Limousin 416kg, £800 = 1.92p; Limousin 386kg, £790 = 2.05p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais 448kg, £925 = 2.06p; Fleckvieh 444kg, £890 = 2.00p; Charolais 304kg, £615 = 2.02p; Charolais 386kg, £830 = 2.15p; Charolais 332kg, £710 = 2.14p; Charolais 300kg, £600 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Limousin 456kg, £910 = 2.00p; Limousin 386kg, £880 = 2.28p; Charolais 352kg, £830 = 2.36p; Charolais 346kg, £855 = 2.47p; Charolais 434kg, £900 = 2.07p; Charolais 342kg, £820 = 2.40p; Charolais 380kg, £750 = 1.97p; Swatragh producer; Limousin 420kg, £840 = 2.00p; Limousin 420kg, £840 = 2.00p; Limousin 388kg, £700 = 1.80p; Swatragh producer; Charolais 332kg, £915 = 2.76p; Maghera producer; Limousin 270kg, £700 = 2.59p; Limousin 248kg, £655 = 2.64p; Limousin 254kg, £625 = 2.46p; Limousin 232kg, £635 = 2.74p; Limousin 246kg, £645 = 2.62p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Charolais 854kg, £1,285 = 1.50p; Charolais 756kg, £1,205 = 1.59p; Blonde D’Aquitaine 762kg, £1,165 = 1.53p; Charolais 676kg, £1,090 = 1.61p; Aberdeen Angus 734kg, £900 = 1.23p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £890 = 1.56p.

Sheep: A great show of almost 1,200 head were presented for our weekly sheep sale on Saturday 13th January 2018.

Fat ewes were in high demand with several lots passing £100.

The top price of £146 was paid for two texels.

Springing ewes topped at £132.

Almost 800 lambs were put forward for the sale with the top price of £107 being paid for 1 lamb at 32kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Bushmills producer; 1 lamb, 32kg at £107 = 3.34p; Rasharkin producer; 2 lambs, 37kg at £99 = 2.68p; Limavady producer; 4 lambs, 26.5kg at £96.00 = 3.62p; Cookstown producer; 1 lamb, 30kg at £95.00 = 3.17p; Rasharkin producer; 8 lambs, 30kg at £95.00 = 3.17p; Swatragh producer; 41 lambs, 25.3kg at £95.00 = 3.76p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb, 25kg at £94.50 = 3.78p; Garvagh producer; 8 lambs, 25.2kg at £93.00 = 3.69p; Bellaghy producer; 4 lambs, 24.9kg at £93.00 = 3.73p; Kilrea producer; 33 lambs, 25.4kg at £92.50 = 3.64p; Upperlands producer; 8 lambs, 25kg at £92.50 = 3.70p; Coleraine producer; 22 lambs, 24.5kg at £90.20 = 3.68p.

Middleweight Lambs: Cookstown producer; 4 lambs, 23.3kg at £87.80 = 3.78p; Garvagh producer; 12 lambs, 23.3kg at £87.50 = 3.76p; Dungiven producer; 10 lambs, 23kg at £88.00 = 3.83p; Maghera producer; 22 lambs, 22.5kg at £86.50 = 3.84p; Strabane producer; 26 lambs. 22.5kg at £87.00 = 3.86p; 27 lambs, 22.7kg at £87.00 = 3.83p ; 27 lambs, 22.8kg at £87.00 = 3.81p; Swatragh producer; 7 lambs, 22.8kg at £84.50 = 3.71p; Draperstown producer; 16 lambs, 21.6kg at £82.50 = 3.82p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb, 21.3kg at £75.50 = 3.60p.

Store lambs: Cookstown producer; 11 lambs, 19.9kg at £79.00 = 3.97p; Draperstown producer; 4 lambs, 18kg at £68.20 = 3.79p; Ballymoney producer; 2 lambs, 17kg at £68.50 = 4.03p; Newtownabbey producer; 3 lambs, 15.5kg at £54.50 = 3.52p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £146; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £140; Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes £112; Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £112.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.