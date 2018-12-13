Pedigree Friesian bull sells for £2,950 at Ballymena Mart

A smaller entry of 188 beef cattle sold to 217p per kg for a 680kg Parthenais heifer, beef bullocks to 200p for a 590kg Limousin, beef cows to 190p for a 710kg Limousin and Friesian cows to 107 pence for 790kg.

Beef cows

J McCracken, Limavady Limousin 710kg, £1,349 (190), R Savage, Drumahoe Limousin 760kg, £1,352.80 (178), Limousin 790kg, £1,390.40 (176), E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 720kg, £1,209.60 (168), P McEldowney, Swatragh Charolais 890kg, £1,432.90 (161), J McCracken, Limavady Limousin 830kg, £1,311.40 (158), W Semple, Magheramourne Charolais 770kg, £1,178.10 (153), R Savage, Drumahoe Limousin 660kg, £996.60 (151), E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 660kg, £990 (150), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 620kg, £911.40 (147), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d’Aquitaine 700kg, £1,015 (145), P McEldowney, Swatragh Limousin 750kg, £1,042.50 (139), W Semple, Magheramourne Simmental 750kg, £1,035 (138), W R and R Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 700kg, £952 (136), J McCracken, Limavady Charolais 750kg, £990 (132), J Craig, Larne Limousin 660kg, £864.60 (131), P McEldowney, Swatragh Limousin 760kg, £988 (130).

Friesian cows

J A D Agri Ltd, Kells 790kg, £84530 (107), D Kernohan, Ballymena 700kg, £742 (106), B Lyttle, Moorfields 790kg, £805.80 (102), R Waide, Cloughmills 610kg, £603.90 (99), 660kg, £607.20 (92), 590kg, £525.10 (89), A Magee, Kilwaughter 580kg, £498.80 (86), B Henry, Cookstown 620kg, £527 (85), A Magee, Kilwaughter 640kg, £537.60 (84), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 660kg, £547.80 (83), A McNair, Ballyclare 660kg, £541.20 (82), local farmer 630kg, £510.30 (81).

Beef heifers

O Shiels, Kilrea Parthenais 680kg, £1,475.60 (217), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg, £1,233.10 (209), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1312 (205), O Shiels, Kilrea Limousin 650kg, £1,236 (204), C Hamill, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 640kg, £1,299.20 (203), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 660kg, £1,333.20 (202), B McComb, Muckamore Limousin 650kg, £1,300 (200 (200), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 640kg, £1,280 (200), C Hamill, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 450kg, £895.50 (199), Limousin 570kg, £1,128.50 (198), Limousin 610kg, £1,207.80 (198), B McComb, Muckamore Limousin 580kg, £1,125.20 (194), P Logan, Ahoghill Hereford 580kg, £1,125.20 (194), W H Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 630kg, £1,215 (193), Charolais 640kg, £1216 (190), O Shiels, Kilrea Stabiliser 650kg, £1,235 (190), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,178 (190).

Beef steers sold to: J K Prentice, Comber Limousin 590kg, £1,180 (200), B McComb, Muckamore Limousin 710kg, £1,420 (200), M Jamison, Larne Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,372 (196), J K Prentice, Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,384 (195) and Alfie Rocke, Larne Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,248 (195).

An entry of 230 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £510 over for a Limousin 370kg at £880 offered by D White, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £500 over for a Limousin 350kg at £850 presented by R and S and Miss P McAuley, Crumlin.

Bulls/bullock 0-300kgs

W J Bryson, Crumlin Charolais 230kg, £670 (291), Limousin 210kg, £595 (283), local farmer Charolais 230kg, £630 (273), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 200kg, £540 (270), Charolais 290kg, £765 (263), local farmer Charolais 230kg, £605 (263), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel (2) Charolais 240kg, £630 (262), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £720 (257), Gary Davidson Charolais 290kg, £745 (256), C Monan, Portaferry Limousin 230kg, £590 (256), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 250kg, £640 (256), C Monan Limousin 230kg, £585 (254), local farmer Charolais 240kg, £610 (254), Robert Gault, Dunloy Limousin 230kg, £580 (252), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 270kg, £680 (251).

301-400kgs

David White, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £760 (245), Colin Harper, Crumlin Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), Robert Gault, Dunloy Limousin 340kg, £820 (241), W A Groves, Banbridge Limousin 330kg, £790 (239), David White Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), D Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 340kg, £800 (235), R and S and Miss P McAuley, Crumlin Charolais 350kg, £820 (234), E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 350kg, £805 (230), Samuel McAllister, Ballycarry Limousin 320kg, £730 (228), Limousin 310kg, £700 (225), Colin Harper, Crumlin Charolais 320kg, £720 (225), R and S and Miss P MAuley Simmental 380kg, £855 (225), Robert Gault, Dunloy Limousin 340kg, £765 (225), Limousin 350kg, £785 (224), E and P McCormick Limousin 330kg, £740 (224).

401kg and over

V and M Steele, Glarryford Hereford 470kg, £925 (196), Hereford 510kg, £1,000 (196), R McBlain, Millisle Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,085 (190), Shorthorn 550kg, £1,025 (186), P McCammond, Larne Simmental 430kg, £790 (183), R McBlain, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,090 (181), P McCammond Simmental 430kg, £760 (176), Simmental 420kg, £730 (173), Wm Pearson, Newtownards Hereford 560kg, £965 (172).

Heifers 0-300kgs

W J Bryson, Crumlin Charolais 220kg, £620 (281), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £725 (258), Limousin 280kg, £720 (257), Limousin 300kg, £765 (255), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 250kg, £630 (252), Colin Harper, Crumlin Charolais 300kg, £745 (248), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel (3) Charolais 260kg, £645 (248), local farmer 200kg, £490 (245), Colin Harper, Charolais (2) Charolais 270kg, £660 (244), Karen McIlroy, Carrick Belgian Blue 230kg, £560 (243), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 270kg, £655 (242), Charolais 220kg, £530 (240), Limousin 200kg, £475 (237).

301-400kgs

C Monan, Poraferry Limousin 320kg, £790 (246), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Limousin 350kg, £850 (242), local farmer Limousin 310kg, £735 (237), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 320kg, £745 (232), Colin Harper, Crumlin Charolais 310kg, £720 (232), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 310kg, £680 (219), Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais 330kg, £715 (216), Victor Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg, £670 (216), R and S and Miss P McAuley Charolais 340kg, £730 (214), W A Groves, Banbridge Charolais 310kg, £665 (214), R and S and Miss P McAuley Simmental 380kg, £800 (210), D McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 380kg, £800 (210), Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), D McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 310kg, £640 (206), A Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 330kg, £680 (206), Carson Livingstone, Limousin 350kg, £720 (205).

Dropped calves

149 lots in the calf ring sold to £450 for a three month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £360 for a two month old Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

R Crawford, Larne Limousin £450, R Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £435, M Gribbin, Draperstown 1 Belgian Blue £410, R Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £390, A Livingstone, Ballymena Belgian Blue £380, H Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £370, M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin £370, R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £365, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £365, D Allen, Magherafelt Belgian Blue £365, R R Cupples, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £355, H Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £350, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £350, R Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £350, A McCann, Toome Limousin £350, H Hall, Ballyclare Fleckvieh £340 and M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin £340.

Heifer calves

D Wilson, Ballycraigy Aberdeen Angus £360, R A Gordon, Cloughmills 1 Fleckvieh £345, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Aberdeen Angus £34, J Hemphill Aberdeen Angus £340, WJ Bryson, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus £340, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £320, D Montgomery Aberdeen Angus £320, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £320, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Aberdeen Angus £315, R Waide, Hereford £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £310, R Waide, Cloughmills Hereford £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £310, N Alexander, Gracehill Limousin £300, W J Taylor, Newtownards Belgian Blue £275, Belgian Blue £250.

Friesian bull calves

J Huey, Armoy £300, R Crawford, Larne £180, D J Allen, Limavady £180, B Alexander, Ahoghill £115 and A Bell, Nutts Corner £100.

Dairy cows

37 dairy cattle sold to £2,950 for a 21 month old pedigree Friesian bull from D J and S Allen, Limavady.

Calves Heifers to £2,060 paid to S Fullerton, Bushmills.

Second calvers to £2,000.

S Fullerton, Bushmills £2,060, B Bell, Armagh £2,000, S Dunlop, Crumlin £1,960, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,780, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1,780, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,750, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,720, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1,720, R H and H Shanks, Dunadry £1,720, B Bell, Armagh £1,680, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1,660, £1,600, Armagh farmer £1,500 and D Allen, Magherafelt £1,400.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2,100 for a Limousin heifer with calf at foot from A G Milliken, Dundrod. K Craig, Ballyclare also received £2,100 for a young Aberdeen Angus bull in the same ring.

A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin £2,100, A G Milliken, Dundrod Simmental £1,720, A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin £1,620, B Gribben, Dunloy Simmental £1,300, J Connon, Ballymena Limousin £1,080, J Connon, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £1,020 and J Connon, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £1,000.

A smaller entry of sheep on Monday night saw a steady trade.

Ewes topped at £140 for in lamb Dorset cross ewes, store lambs sold to £80 for a pen of Texels and ewe lambs topped at £100 for three Zwartble cross lambs.

Top prices as follows:

Ewes

M McKillop, Loughgiel 7 Dorset £140, M McKillop, Loughgiel 3 Suffolk £130, C Campbell, Maghera 3 Zwartbles £122, H Pauling, Bangor 9 Texel £119, H Pauling, Bangor 10 Texel £110, H Pauling, Bangor 10 crossbred £91, H Pauling, Bangor 10 crossbred £90, H Pauling, Bangor 7 crossbred £88.

Store lambs

L Kinney, Glenariffe 1 crossbred £81, G Rowney, Ballynure 12 Texel £80, H Pauling, Bangor 3 Texel £79, H Pauling, Bangor 11 Texel £77, J P Carey, Cloughmills 10 Texel £75, W M Boyle, Larne 3 Texel £73.50, J Rowney, Ballynure 15 Texel £73.50, William Gardiner, Ballyclare 12 Texel £73, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 Zwartbles £72, R McQuillan, Glenravel 1 Charolais £70, H Pauling, Bangor 9 Texel £70, B McCann, Glenravel 1 crossbred £68, A M O’Neill, Newtowncromellin 11 Texel £67, P McAuley, Glenariffe 12 crossbred £66, R G McRoberts, Larne 4 Texel £65, J Davison, Glenarm 6 Cheviot £64.

Ewe lambs

C Campbell, Maghera, 3 Zwartbles £100, H Pauling, Bangor 10 Texel £72.50, J Maxwell, Upperlands 7 crossbred £70, J Davison, Glenarm 12 Cheviot £67, J Davison, Glenarm 17 Cheviot £66, Bonnar Farms, Moorfields 10 Cro £65.50, 11 crossbred £65, A Boyd, Knockagh 16 Lelyn £65, P Anderson, Portstewart 3 Charolais £64, L Kinney, Glenariffe 10 Blackface £62, Bonnar Farms, Moorfields 11 crossbred £60, L Kinney, Glenariffe 12 Blackface £60, M McKay, Cushendun 6 Blackface £56, P O’Boyle, Glenariffe 5 Blackface £46, L Kinney, Glenariffe 10 Blackface £46 and L Kinney, Glenariffe 10 Blackface £45.

A seasonal entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £530 over for a Limousin 450kg at £980 and two Charolais 55kg at £1,080.

Heifers sold to £420 over for a Charolais 530kg at £950.

Bullocks to 500kg

Omagh farmer, Charolais 430kg, £940 (218), J Craig, Larne Limousin 450kg, £980 (217), Omagh farmer, Limousin 440kg, £940 (213), Charolais 430kg, £910 (211), J Craig, Larne Charolais 480kg, £995 (207), Omagh farmer Sho 450kg, £930 (206), Omagh farmer, Limousin 450kg, £930 (206), T Wilson, Crumlin Limousin 410kg, £845 (206), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg, £845 (206), Omagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £950 (202), Omagh farmer Limousin 470kg, £950 (202), Omagh farmer Belgian Blue 470kg, £950 (202), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 500kg, £1,010 (202), T Wilson, Crumlin Limousin 420kg, £840 (200), T Wilson, Crumlin Limousin 420kg, £840 (200), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £900 (200), B Cannon, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £890 (197).

Bullocks over 500kg

T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 550kg, £1,080 (196), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg, £1,080 (96), T McMaster, Larne Charolais 550kg, £1,060 (192), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg, £1,030 (190), R J Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 580kg, £1,100 (189), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 530kg, £1,000 (188), T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin 550kg, £1,035 (188), R Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 590kg, £1,100 (186), T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin 510kg, £950 (186), Charolais 550kg, £1,020 (185), Limousin 600kg, £1,110 (185), R J Dawson, Stoneyford Blonde d’Aquitaine 560kg, £1,030 (183), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 560kg, £1,030 (183), R J Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 630kg, £1,155 (183), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 580kg, £1,060 (182), Charolais 540kg, £980 (181).

Heifers to 500kg

D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg, £695 (187), J Craig, Larne Charolais 350kg, £650 (185), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg, £625 (183), Limousin 380kg, £695 (182), Limousin 370kg, £675 (182), J Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £720 (180), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg, £680 (179), J Craig, Larne Limousin 380kg, £675 (177).

Heifers over 500kg

B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg, £950 (179), R McBlarin, Millisle Charolais 590kg, £980 (166), R McBlain, Millisle Charolais 520kg, £860 (165).

An entry of 2,483 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 400p for a pen of 11 Texels 20kg at £80 offered by J McNeill, Rasharkin and to a top per head of £92 for four pens of sheep.

Fat ewes sold to £83.

Fat lambs (2,380), top price per kg: J McNeill, Rasharkin 11 Texel 20kg, £80 (400), J McIlrath, Ballymena 21 Texel 20.5kg, £81 (195), L Finlay, Rathkeel 5 Texel 21kg, £81.50 (388), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Texel 23kg, £88 (382), W Marshall, Portglenone 2 Cro 23kg, £88 (382), A Dale, Ballymena 2 Texel 22kg, £84 (318), J Mulholland, Crumlin 5 Texel 22kg, £884 (381), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 10 Texel 22kg, £84 (318), EandP McCormick, The Grive 12 Blackface 22kg, £83.50 (379), B Lyttle, Moorfields 30 Texel 23.5kg, £89 (378), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 40 Texel 23.5kg, £89 (378), H McCloy, Cullybackey 20 Texel 23kg, £87 (378), N Boyd, Broughshane 26 Texel £87 (378), I Morrison, Dunloy 25 Texel 23kg, £87 (378), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 3 Texel 23kg, £87 (378), 4 Texel 23kg, £87 (378), S Bonnar, Broughshane 15 Texel 22.5kg, £85 (377), R McKnight, Templepatrick 14 Texel 22.5kg, £85 (377), R Hunter, Larne 9 Texel 23kg, £86.80 (377), M Ellis, Ballymena 9 Texel 22kg, £83 (377), D Waide, Cloughmills 21 Texel 23kg, £86.50 (376), AC Hunter, Raloo 13 Texel 24kg, £90 (375), D Magill, Ballymena 45 Texel 24kg, £90 (375), R Waide, Cloughmills 24 Texel 23.5kg, £88 (374), S Currie, Larne 62 Texel 23kg, £86 (373).

Top prices per head: W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 1 Texel 26kg £92, W and A McCullagh, Broughshane 23 crossbred 27kg £92, K McAuley, Broughshane 36 Texel 27.5kg, £92, Ballymena Meats 45 Texel 26.5kg, £92, C Jamison, Raloo 19 Texel 27.5kg, £91.80, J Reid, Carnlough 2 Suffolk 27kg, £91, I Wallace, Rasharkin 9 Suffolk 28kg, £91, S Gilmore, Kilrea 29 Texel 26kg, £91, G Martin, Broughshane 22 Texel 24.5kg, £91, D Duffin, Toome 15 Texel 26kg, £91, D McCullough, Glarryford 3 Texel 27kg, £91, D Boyd, Straid 27 Suffolk 26.5kg, £90.50, A M Fulton, Cullybackey 24 Texel 25kg, £90, B McCann, Portglenone 4 Texel 25kg, £90, A C Hunter, Raloo 13 Texel 24kg, £90, W Campbell, Carnlough 7 Suffolk 26kg, £90, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 12 Texel 26kg, £90, 10 Texel 25kg, £90, C Gribben, Dunloy 26 Texel 25kg, £90, S McGowan, Ballymoney 10 Texel 25kg, £90, N McBurney, Moorfields 26 crossbred 25kg, £90, J Reid, Carnlough 4 Blackface 26.5kg, £90, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 28.5kg, £90.

Fat ewes (103):

Suffolk - £60 - £80

Texel - £60 - £83

Crossbred - £50 - £70

Blackface - £35 - £55