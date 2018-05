Pen of Texels sells for £121 at Massereene Mart

A good entry of spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes on offer on Monday’s Bank Holiday sale were rewarded with a superb trade.

Lambs sold from 540p to 590p for a pen of Texels 20.5kg at £121.

Hoggets still meeting a strong demand selling from 430p to 507p for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £114.

Cast Ewes sold up to 127 for Texels.

LAMB PRICES: Antrim producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £121 = 590p. Ligoniel producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £125 = 581p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 20kg at £116. = 580p. Doagh producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £130 = 578p. Randalstown producer 4 lambs 20.5kg at £117 = 571p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 21kg at £119 = 567p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 20kg at £113 = 565p. Larne producer 11 lambs 20kg at £112 = 560p. Ahoghill producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £120 = 558p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 23kg at £128 = 557p. Templepatrick producer 17 lambs 23kg at £128 = 556p. Doagh producer 7 lambs 21kg at £117 = 557p. Antrim producer 21 lambs 22kg at £122 = 555p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £125 = 555p. Ballyutoag producer 2 lambs 23kg at £127 = 552p. Templepatrick producer 14 lambs 21kg at £116 = 552p. Carrickfergus producer 3 lambs 22kg at £121 = 550p. Ligoniel producer 4 lambs 23kg at £126 = 548p. Glenwherry producer 5 lambs 21kg at £115 = 548p. Ballyutoag producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £128 = 545p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Comber producer 9 lambs 25kg at £130. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 23kg at £124. Carnlough producer 10 lambs 26kg at £130. Toome producer 13 lambs 23kg at £124. Toome producer 4 lambs 28kg at £123. Toome producer 18 lambs 25kg at £124.

HOGGET PRICES: Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 22.5kg at £114. 507p. Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 22.5kg at £112 = 498p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £110 = 478p. Muckamore producer 10 hoggets 21kg at £100 = 476p. Antrim producer 11 hoggets 24kg at £114 = 475p. Crumlin producer 22 hoggets 24kg at £113 = 470p. Crumlin producer 4 hoggets 24.5kg at £114 = 465p. Ballyclare producer 7 hoggets 25kg at £114 = 456p. Gleno producer 11 hoggets 22kg at £100 = 455p.

CAST EWES: Texels - Kells producer 6 at £127. Greyabbey producer 7 at £120. Antrim producer 3 at £119. Cookstown Producer 6 at £118. Muckamore producer single at £117. Crumlin producer 2 at £106.

Charollais - Doagh producer single at £116. Randalstown producer 7 at £115. Ballymena producer 2 at £115. Ballymena producer 2 at £113. Ballymena producer single at £103.

Suffolk - Ligoniel producer single at £119. Ballyclare producer 2 at £118. Magherafelt producer 2 at £118. Templepatrick producer 2 at £116. Ballyclare producer single at £112. Ahoghill producer 10 at £112.

Crossbred - Dundrod producer 5 at £103. Cookstown producer 7 at £95. Ballymena producer 4 at £90.

Dorset - Randalstown producer 10 at £105. Magherafelt producer 6 at £102. Portglenone producer 7 at £100.

Blackface - Larne producer 9 at £63. Kilwaughter producer 8 at £55. Glenwherry producer 21 at £52.