Pen of Texels sells for £130 at Massereene Mart

Good numbers on offer again this week, spring lambs sold from 520p to 578p paid for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £130.

Hoggets sold from 450p to 528p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £121.50. Heavy hoggets sold from £110 to £124 per head.

In the cast ewe ring Texels topped the sale at £143.

LAMB PRICES

Ballyutoag producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £130 = 578p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £124 = 577p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 22kg at £125 = 568p. Antrim producer 2 lambs 23kg at £130 = 565p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £131 = 557p. Portadown producer 8 lambs 21kg at £115 = 548p. Ballyutoag producer 2 lambs 22kg at £120 = 545p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £116 = 540p. Cookstown producer 9 lambs 23kg at £124 = 539p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 19kg at £102 = 537p. Dromore producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £124 = 528p. Carnlough producer 3 lambs 22kg at £116 = 527p.

HOGGET PRICES

Ballymena producer 26 hoggets 23kg at £121.50 = 528p. Cookstown producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £112 = 510p. Carnlough producer 159 hoggets 21kg at £105 = 500p. Randalstown producer 30 hoggets 22kg at £108 = 490p. Newtownards producer 26 hoggets 23kg at £110.50 = 482p. Ballynahinch producer 58 hoggets 23.5kg at £115 = 489p. Portadown producer 2 hoggets 20kg at £97 = 485p. Randalstown producer 20 hoggets 23kg at £111 = 482p. Comber producer 30 hoggets 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 26kg at £121 = 465p. Doagh producer 49 hoggets 24kg at £110 = 458p. Cookstown producer 12 hoggets 23.5kg at £107 = 455p. Crumlin producer 40 hoggets 26kg at £120 = 453p. Dundrod producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £115 = 451p.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Lurgan producer 30 hoggets 27kg at £124. Dungiven producer 36 hoggets 26kg at £123. Portglenone producer 42 hoggets 27kg at £122. Aghalee producer 21 hoggets 30kg at £120. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £120. Antrim producer 9 hoggets 21kg at £120. Crumlin producer 29 hoggets 21kg at £120.

CAST EWE PRICES

TEXELS

Nutts Corner producer 2 at £143. Islandmagee producer single at £132. Greyabbey producer 7 at £130. Comber producer 6 at £125. Crumlin producer 7 at £114. Crumlin producer 2 at £110.

SUFFOLK

Cookstown producer 2 at £120. Randalstown producer 3 at £118. Antrim producer 2 at £110. Ballyutoag producer 7 at £106. Ballycarry producer 9 at £106.

CHAROLLAIS

Moira producer 5 at £114. Antrim producer 9 at £112. Millisle producer 7 at £110. Glenarm producer 7 at £109. Larne producer single at £100.

CROSSBRED

Ballyclare producer 7 at £104. Crumlin producer 5 at £92. Larne producer 10 at £88.

DORSET

Larne Producer aingle at £106. Comber producer 5 at £105. Ballycarry producer 2 at £104. Antrim producer 4 at £100.

BLACKFACE

Carnlough producer 22 at £61. Larne producer 19 at £55. Kilwaughter producer 10 at £50.