Plainer sorts more difficult to sell at Newtownstewart

A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart sold to a good steady trade for quality lots however plainer sorts were more difficult to sell.

Fat Cows: R Matthewson, Killymore 825 kgs £162; Gerald Quinn, Omagh 815kgs £140; Martin Sheerin, Donemana 730kgs £136; I & W Harron, Castlederg 660kgs £135; P-M Rosborough, Claudy 605kgs £131; H Catterson, Castlederg 615kgs £114.

Bullock and Bull prices: D C Millar, Douglas Bridge 640kgs £1390, 560kgs £1240, £1125 and £1015., 600kgs £1185, 515kgs £1095, 470kgs £975, 480kgs £940. P-M Rosborough, Claudy 620kgs £1330, 550kgs £1200. R Matthewson, Killymore 610kgs £1260, 600kgs £1245, 570kgs £1180, 560kgs £1145, 480kgs £1090, 500kgs £1040 and £1030, 460kgs £930 (Bob’s 8 Bulls sold to an average of £208.40 per 100kgs).

Suckled Calves; Patk Gormley, Donemana 375kgs £865; Ms K O’Kane, Claudy 395kgs £800,

290kgs £640. A Gortin farmer 260kgs £600, 300kgs £640 and £630.

Heifer prices: P-M Rosborough, Claudy 615kgs £1200, 630kgs £1165, 560kgs £920, 550kgs £920. R Scott, Newtownstewart 530kgs £1165, 470kgs £1080, 520kgs £1020, 490kgs £1000, 465kgs £960. M Flanagan, New Buildings 530kgs £1150, 515kgs £990, 480kgs £930, 460kgs £905. R McElrea Bunderg 635kgs £1150. A Harron, Castlederg 555kgs £990 and £870; G McCormick Dungiven 460kgs £920, 450kgs £870, 415kgs £810.

Sheep Sale:

Fat Lambs: Bert McKane 26.1kgs £85; C McAskie 25.6kgs £84; W H McFarland 25.8kgs £84; R J Lecky 27.6kgs £84; G McFarland 25kgs £83; R J Moubray 24.4kgs £82.80; S Brogan 25.5kgs £82; A McKelvey 24.8kgs £82; T McNamee 23.4 kgs £81.50; W McKelvey 24.4kgs £81; A Lecky 24.5kgs £81; A Dickson 24kgs £81;G Pinkerton 22.5kgs £80.50; G Farrell 23.6kgs £79.

Fat ewes sold up to £80.